New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), one of the leading management institutes recently conducted Enecon '22 on 2nd December 2022, and the theme was "Emergence of ESG: Expanding the Possibilities."

This year, the event was graced by eminent personalities from various backgrounds. With dynamic changes in the Energy and Environment sector and industries focusing on sustainability principles in their businesses, the event serves as a vital bridge between the industry and the students. In the past, Enecon has focused on nurturing, embracing, and delivering on sustainability.

The event invites discussions on a broad spectrum of sustainable development subjects. For years, "Enecon" has been the place where students from SIIB and other business schools can network with prominent business leaders, learn about relevant industry trends, and participate in various B-school events. ENVIHEATS, Order the Ladder, and Prakalp were some of the B-school events for Enecon '22.

SIIB initiated the "Enecon" annual conference in 2015. It has been honoured by well-known individuals from a diverse range of fields, and it has solicited participation from individuals throughout India. It is the annual flagship event of the Department of Energy and Environment at SIIB, Pune. Conducted successfully over the years, this event serves as a platform for academics and business corporates to collaborate and discuss various challenges and best practices in the industry.

The event began with an introductory video on the theme, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the dignitaries.

Going further, Dr Asmita Chitnis felicitated the guests and launched "EQUILIBRIA," - the annual newsletter of the Energy and Environment discipline of SIIB.

Dr Prakash Rao - Deputy Director, SIIB, delivered a welcome note to the audience, where he highlighted the importance of the growth of the energy sector and sustainable development in various areas of life. He further discussed the emerging trends in the environment sector, natural resources, and the issue of their depletion. The moderator of the session - Dr Arvind Bodhankar (Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer, Dalmia Bharat Limited), then talked about how sustainability can be truly achieved through creating value for stakeholders and mitigating physical and transitional risks. Further, he also highlighted the importance of the climate action group CA100 and the impact of ESG ignorance in society.

The topic for the panel discussion of Enecon '22 was "Emergence of ESG: Expanding the Possibilities." The panel for the discussion included Prabhoda Acharya (Chief Sustainability Officer, JSW Group), Shekhar Kashalikar (Chief Executive Officer, TBWES), and Vinod Kulkarni (Head of CSR, TATA Motors).

Prabhoda Acharya discussed the environmental parameter of ESG. He spoke about maintaining a healthy bottom line by linking sustainability with financing and the need for every sector to reduce emissions through significant investments and commitments. Vinod Kulkarni discussed the social parameter of ESG by highlighting that businesses must connect with society by supporting the most deserving. He reiterated that CSR initiatives such as Financial Aid Programs, and programs directed at uplifting the underprivileged, contribute to nation-building.

Next, Shekhar Kashalikar spoke about the governance aspect of ESG by discussing various concepts like the importance of audit committees, diversity in the workplace, and the need for a separate sustainability committee. The panellists then answered questions from the audience, and Dr. Ravi Sharma (Assistant Professor, SIIB) concluded the session with a vote of thanks to the panellists.

