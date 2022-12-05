Mumbai, December 5: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the registration process for teaching and non-teaching posts today, December 5. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms on kvsangathan.nic.in. With this recruitment drive, KVS is looking to fill up to 13,404 vacancies under various departments. IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Programming Assistant Post, Appear for Walk in Interview on December 14.

The last date to apply for the posts is December 26, 2022. Candidates must note that each post has different eligibility criteria. Candidates need to read the official notification for details. Candidates can view the recruitment details here - kvsangathan.nic.in/announcement HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 4,476 Teacher Posts, Apply Online at hpsc.gov.in.

Vacancy Details for KVS Recruitment 2022:

Teaching Staff:

PRT

TGT

PGT

Vice Principal

Assistant Commissioner

Non-Teaching Staff

Stenographer

Librarian

Finance Officer

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

Hindi Translator

Senior Secretariate Assistant (UDC)

Junior Secretariate Assistant (LDC)

How to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in.

Search for the registration link on the homepage

Enter required details

Upload required documents

Apply for the desired post

Save the application form for future reference

Application Fees for KVS Recruitment 2022:

The application fees are also different for each post. However, candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PH and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from payment of fees.

Candidates must note that selection will be done on the basis of rounds like written exam, class demo, interview, and skill test and the final result will be prepared considering candidates' performance in these rounds.

