New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/SRV Media): SYSOTEL, a dedicated software and technological solutions provider to the hospitality sector has stepped into a strategic partnership with RMS Clouds, a Global Hotel Management Solutions leader based in Australia.

This partnership has opened up new avenues for SYSOTEL in India and South-East Asia, while simultaneously, strengthening the image of the rising tech company in the hospitality sector.

Although in their nascent phase, SYSOTEL aims to add 1000 Indian hotels under the partnership till the year end. Additionally, the tech company aims to enhance the revenues of 3000+ hotels worldwide through their flagship product, an AI based Intelligent Revenue Management System called SYSIRMS.

Through SYSIRMS, players in the hospitality segment can optimize revenue, offer dynamic pricing, monitor sales procedure and distribute their inventory across all sellable channels to push profit margins. Further, through the platform hoteliers can also enable contact-less guest management by use of latest Gadgets.

With the rise in technology, automated revenue management system are steadily seeping into the traditional hospitality industry with assurance of driving revenue, enhancing reputation and offering superior guest experience.

AI powered revenue management system can generate million decisions across hundreds of properties by performing analytics on consumer data simultaneously unlike the technically-outdated legacy systems. Hence, SYSIRMS offers host of solutions to hoteliers suffering the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recognising the need of the hospitality industry, SYSOTEL provides varied solutions like Hotel Booking Engine, Channel Manager, Revenue Management System, Website Development, Corporate Solutions, Travel Agency Solution, Emerging Travel Agency Solutions, Central Reservation System, Reputation Management System, and more.

Most of these swift and efficient solutions are powered by AI and supported in the back-end by highly trained professionals. As part of system management, most of the solutions help streamline the operations of the hotel with minimal disruption and higher value on return of investments.

Raj Sahu, CEO, SYSOTEL, said, "We are delighted to join hands with RMS Cloud and leverage our technologies to provide unique offerings to our customers in the hospitality sector. We believe that the hospitality sector will take a quantum leap post Covid-19 with the help of technology. Hence, by the end of 2021, we envision on-boarding 3000 hotels on our platform who will merit from our free technology deployment. We have comprehensive tech solutions that enable us to be affordable for mid-scale, small-scale or independent hotel operators and as digitisation gains foothold in the hospitality industry; we believe our holistic approach and end-to-end solutions will help Indian hotels adapt and transform to the changing times."

SYSOTEL is an entrepreneurial venture as part of Start-Up India. Launched this year, SYSOTEL aims to help the struggling hospitality industry [affected by the prevailing pandemic] to increase its productivity and accelerate its recovery. The tech enterprise develops software with a systematic and algometric process to enable high-intensity performance value against the need of industry and clients; helping them upscale while retaining their core offerings.

