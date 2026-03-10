Mumbai, March 10: Petrol prices across major Indian cities remained steady on Tuesday morning, March 10, as oil marketing companies continued to hold pump prices unchanged. In the national capital, New Delhi, petrol continues to retail at INR 94.77 per litre, while Mumbai maintains a significantly higher rate of INR 103.54 per litre. Scroll down to check petrol prices today, March 10, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.
Despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices, fuel retailers in India have maintained stable retail rates for now. International benchmarks such as Brent crude continue to trade around the USD 100 per barrel mark as geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran keep global energy markets volatile and raise concerns about potential disruptions to shipping routes in West Asia. Petrol Price Today, March 9, 2026: Check Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Petrol Price Today, March 10, 2026
|City
|Petrol Price (per litre)
|Hyderabad
|INR 107.46
|Kolkata
|INR 105.41
|Jodhpur
|INR 105.28
|Jaipur
|INR 104.69
|Pune
|INR 104.04
|Mumbai
|INR 103.54
|Bengaluru
|INR 102.99
|Chennai
|INR 100.80
|Srinagar
|INR 100.64
|Gurugram
|INR 95.51
|Noida
|INR 94.88
|Delhi
|INR 94.77
|Ghaziabad
|INR 94.70
|Lucknow
|INR 94.69
|Ahmedabad
|INR 94.49
Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as IOCL, BPCL and HPCL appear to be continuing a calibrated pricing strategy, absorbing short term global shocks instead of immediately passing the increase to consumers. This approach relies on margins built during periods of lower crude prices, allowing companies to temporarily cushion domestic retail rates even when international benchmarks fluctuate. Gold Rate Today, March 10, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Fuel prices at the pump are determined by multiple factors including the base cost of crude oil, the USD-INR exchange rate, freight charges and government taxes. The Indian rupee continues to trade close to INR 92 per US dollar, increasing the cost of crude imports. Central excise duty and state level VAT together make up a significant portion of the retail petrol price, which explains the price differences between cities such as Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).