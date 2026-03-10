Chennai, March 10: Silver prices in India showed a slight decline on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, as global bullion markets turned mixed and traders booked profits after the previous session’s surge. The white metal tracked cautious international trends, while fluctuations in the US dollar, crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical developments related to the Iran conflict continued to influence domestic commodity markets. Industrial demand for silver remained stable, while retail purchases stayed moderate due to elevated price levels. Check the latest silver rates today in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Noida.

Across most major cities, silver prices are hovering around INR 2,99,000 per kg, reflecting a mild correction compared to the previous session. Analysts say silver continues to react to global economic signals, safe haven demand and movements in gold prices, resulting in short term volatility in domestic markets. Gold Rate Today, March 10, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City wise rates remained largely uniform across major markets, with slight regional variation continuing to be observed in Srinagar. Traders note that near term price direction may depend on US dollar strength, inflation expectations, crude oil prices and global industrial demand trends.

In the bullion market, volatility remained moderate as investors monitored developments in West Asia along with broader global financial cues. Industrial demand and macroeconomic indicators are expected to influence silver price movement in the coming sessions. Silver Rate Today, March 9, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates for March 10, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (1 Kg) Chennai INR 2,99,000 Hyderabad INR 2,99,000 New Delhi INR 2,99,000 Mumbai INR 2,99,000 Kolkata INR 2,99,000 Bengaluru INR 2,99,000 Noida / Ghaziabad INR 2,99,000 Gurugram INR 2,99,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,99,000 Jaipur INR 2,99,000 Lucknow INR 2,99,000 Bhopal INR 2,99,000 Jodhpur INR 2,99,000 Srinagar INR 2,94,200

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.

Overall, silver prices on March 10, 2026, witnessed a mild correction after the previous session’s rally, though underlying demand remains supported by global uncertainty and firm bullion market trends. Analysts say silver may continue to see short term fluctuations depending on currency movements, crude oil prices and global economic data. Buyers planning purchases are advised to check real time local rates, as final retail prices may vary across cities and jewellers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 08:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).