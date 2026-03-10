New Delhi, March 10: Gold prices in India witnessed a slight correction on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, as global cues turned mixed and traders remained cautious amid currency fluctuations and geopolitical developments linked to the Iran conflict. Domestic bullion markets tracked international trends while the rupee’s movement against the US dollar also influenced precious metal prices. Retail demand in major jewellery markets remained moderate as elevated price levels continued to keep some buyers cautious. Check the latest gold prices in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

As per the latest market averages, 24 carat gold is trading at around INR 1,61,680 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,48,200 per 10 grams in most major cities. Gold Rate Today, March 9, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Local fluctuations in select markets were observed due to dealer pricing, regional demand patterns and transportation costs.

City wise prices remained largely similar across metros and tier two cities, with slight variations seen in eastern markets such as Kolkata. Gold Rate Today, March 08, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures traded in a narrow range as investors monitored global economic signals, the strength of the US dollar and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Analysts say gold may continue to witness short term volatility as investors balance safe haven demand with interest rate expectations.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) – March 10, 2026

City 22 Carat (Standard) 24 Carat (Pure) Delhi INR 1,48,200 INR 1,61,820 Mumbai INR 1,48,200 INR 1,61,820 Chennai INR 1,48,200 INR 1,61,820 Kolkata INR 1,47,600 INR 1,61,100 Bengaluru INR 1,48,200 INR 1,61,820 Hyderabad INR 1,48,200 INR 1,61,820 Ahmedabad INR 1,48,200 INR 1,61,820 Jaipur INR 1,48,200 INR 1,61,820 Lucknow INR 1,48,200 INR 1,61,820 Bhopal INR 1,48,200 INR 1,61,820 Srinagar INR 1,48,200 INR 1,61,820 Jodhpur INR 1,48,200 INR 1,61,820 Noida INR 1,48,200 INR 1,61,820 Ghaziabad INR 1,48,200 INR 1,61,820 Gurugram INR 1,48,200 INR 1,61,820

Overall, gold prices in India showed a slight decline on March 10, 2026, following global market movements and a stronger US dollar, though geopolitical uncertainty continues to support safe haven demand. Analysts say gold may remain volatile in the short term as investors track inflation data, currency movements and developments in the Iran conflict. Buyers planning purchases are advised to check real time local rates, as final retail prices may vary depending on taxes, making charges and jeweller margins.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).