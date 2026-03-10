Toronto [Canada], March 10 (ANI): A popular fitness trend among young people may be quietly undermining their sleep. A new study led by researchers at the University of Toronto has found that teenagers and young adults who use pre-workout supplements are significantly more likely to experience extremely short sleep durations.

According to Science Daily, the research, published on March 9, draws on data from the Canadian Study of Adolescent Behaviors and highlights a potential health risk linked to the growing popularity of energy-boosting fitness products.

According to the study, individuals aged 16 to 30 who reported using pre-workout supplements within the past year were more than twice as likely to sleep five hours or less per night compared with those who did not use such products. Health experts generally recommend around eight hours of sleep per night for people in this age group.

As per Science Daily, pre-workout supplements, including widely used products such as Bang!, Jack3D, and C4, are commonly marketed to improve exercise performance and increase energy levels. However, researchers say the stimulant-heavy formulas in many of these products could be interfering with sleep patterns.

"Pre-workout supplements, which often contain high levels of caffeine and stimulant-like ingredients, have become increasingly popular among teenagers and young adults seeking to improve exercise performance and boost energy," said lead author Kyle T Ganson, assistant professor at the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work at the University of Toronto.

"However, the study's findings point to potential risks to the well-being of young people who use these supplements," Ganson added.

One of the main concerns is the high caffeine content found in many pre-workout formulas. Researchers note that these products can contain anywhere from 90 milligrams to more than 350 milligrams of caffeine per serving.

By comparison, a typical can of cola contains about 35 milligrams of caffeine, while a standard cup of coffee has roughly 100 milligrams.

Health guidelines recommend that adolescents sleep between eight and ten hours per night, while young adults should aim for seven to nine hours. Insufficient sleep during these developmental years can affect mental health, physical growth, and academic performance.

The researchers say stimulant ingredients in pre-workout supplements may worsen existing sleep problems among young people who are already not getting enough rest.

To address the issue, the research team is urging health professionals, including pediatricians, family physicians, and social workers, to discuss supplement use with young patients. They also recommend practical steps such as avoiding pre-workout supplements 12 to 14 hours before bedtime.

The findings also add to calls for stronger oversight of dietary supplements in Canada.

"Young people often view pre-workout supplements as harmless fitness products," Ganson said, adding, "But these findings underscore the importance of educating them and their families about how these supplements can disrupt sleep and potentially affect overall health." (ANI)

