Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI/PNN): T Homes Infra Private Limited, a reputable name in Hyderabad's real estate sector, has announced the launch of its premium residential plots for investors and individual consumers looking to invest in open plots or build their dream houses at Bahupeta near Yadadri in Hyderabad.

The project launched with the tagline 'Feel The Good Side of Life' has been approved by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). There are about 173 residential plots of different sizes, ideal for nuclear and bigger families.

Founded by Vykuntha Rao in 2014, T Homes Infra is a value-driven company that focuses on stringent quality standards and long-term business goals while providing fully approved clear title open plots for sale in Hyderabad. T Homes has developed about 500 acres for commercial and residential projects since 2014 around Yadagirigutta Temple city across the Warangal highway.

"We have completed projects in more than 500 acres in residential and commercial segments since 2014. We always strive to provide reliable and hassle-free properties to genuine buyers through simple, affordable, and transparent business practices," said Vykuntha Rao, founder of T Homes Infra, who started his career as a painting contractor at the age of 20 years and became a successful realtor. "T Homes residential plots project is one of the biggest and the most luxurious projects in Hyderabad."

Vykuntha Rao Garu and Gampa Nageshwer Rao Garu (Psychologist, Master Motivator and Founder of Impact Foundation) are the mentors at the first-of-its-kind 'The School of Real Estate' founded by Sri Rajkumar (IIM graduate, ex-CEO. Impact trainer and entrepreneur) and Chandra Sekhar (Educator, organic farmer, adventurer and entrepreneur) allowing the aspirants an opportunity to gain more knowledge in the real estate sector, grow and earn through free training and certification. The School of Real Estate offers online and offline courses with 50 hours of sessions conducted by experts in the field of real estate. Interested candidates can contact on 9392176041 to join the School of Real estate.

Their perfect location makes T Homes residential plots an ideal choice for the customer. Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District in Telangana state, with its administrative headquarters located at Bhuvanagiri town, shares boundaries with Suryapet, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Siddipet,, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts. The T Homes residential plots project is strategically located on the 33 feet wide road connecting Tallagudem with Bahupeta in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

T Homes residential plots project has state-of-the-art amenities, including an avenue plantation, children's park, overhead water tank and water taps, well-maintained drainage network, electrical lines, pathways, 40 and 33 feet wide roads, curbing stones and footpaths, pollution-free environment, 3-phase electricity, etc.

T Homes Infra management believes investing in open plots will increase the property's value. Buying plots is an investment because property serves as one of the assets for people.

For more information, visit thomesinfra.com or contact: 9032308102

