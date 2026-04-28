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News Football 'Nothing Like Playing Football With Young Friends': PM Narendra Modi Shares Glimpse of ‘Lovely Gangtok Morning’ (See Pics) PM Narendra Modi played football with youngsters in Gangtok, Sikkim, calling it an energising session. Sharing photos on X, he highlighted the sport’s popularity in the Northeast, where football often rivals or surpasses cricket in several states.

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Gangtok, April 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined his "young friends" in playing football in Gangtok, Sikkim, calling it a lovely morning and an "energising session". Sharing photos of his game session in a post on X, PM Modi said, "Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!" In another post, he said, "Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters!" Football enjoys immense popularity in the northeastern region and stands as one of the area's most significant sports interests, frequently competing with or even outshining cricket in states such as Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, and Meghalaya.

The states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura account for only approximately 3.8 per cent of India's overall population, yet they reliably generate a significant portion of the nation's premier football talent -- typically around one-third or more of the athletes in the Indian Super League (ISL) and other top leagues. The Prime Minister arrived in Gangtok on Monday for the closing ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood. He held a two-kilometre-long cultural roadshow when enthusiastic residents lined both sides of the roads to welcome him, waving the tricolour and dressed in traditional attire. PM Narendra Modi Relishes ‘Jhalmuri’ After Marathon West Bengal Rally Blitz; Distributes Snack to Locals (See Pics).

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Modi had an "enriching interaction" with Padma awardees and several distinguished personalities from different fields. Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, the Prime Minister said it was "wonderful discussing a wide range of issues" with the attendees, highlighting the importance of engaging with individuals who have made notable contributions in diverse sectors. According to officials, the interaction brought together Padma awardees, social workers, artists, academicians, sportspersons and other achievers who have earned recognition for their service and excellence in their respective domains.

The Prime Minister's engagement with awardees and achievers is seen as part of his broader outreach to acknowledge grassroots contributors, innovators and individuals who have played a significant role in nation-building. According to sources, the discussions covered a range of subjects, including development, culture, innovation, education, social welfare and opportunities for youth. The participants are also believed to have shared their experiences and suggestions with the Prime Minister. PM Modi has often used such interactions during his visits across states to recognise local talent and understand regional aspirations directly from people who have excelled in public life and community service.

His visit to Gangtok has generated considerable enthusiasm, with several programmes lined up during the tour. Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Orchidarium in Gangtok, developed as a world-class Orchid Experience Centre to showcase the state's rich ecological and floral heritage. At around 10 a.m., PM Modi will attend the concluding ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Paljor Stadium, where he will inaugurate, launch and lay the foundation stone of projects spanning sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture. PM Narendra Modi Takes Boat Ride on Hooghly River in Kolkata, Highlights Cultural Significance of Maa Ganga (See Pics and Video).

PM Narendra Modi Plays Football with Youth in Gangtok

Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters! pic.twitter.com/Xc99oCylqt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026

Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5xEceWBH1f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026

He will also address the gathering. In the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a 100-bedded Ayurveda hospital in Yangang, Namchi district, and inaugurate a 30-bedded Integrated Sowa Rigpa Hospital at NIT Deorali. In education, he will inaugurate the permanent campus of Sikkim University at Yangang, the administrative block of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University of Excellence at Chakung, Helen Lepcha Medical College at Socheygang, and Dentam Professional College in the Gyalshing district. Model residential schools at Hee Gyathang, a new Model Degree College at Mangshila, and a monastic hostel-cum-classroom at Boomtar Gumpa will also be inaugurated. Additionally, IT-enabled infrastructure projects across 160 schools will be launched.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).