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Socially Business Coal India Share Price Today, April 28, 2026: Stock Rise 4.45% in Early Trends, Check Latest Price on NSE Shares of Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA) rose on April 28, 2026, with the stock increasing by 4.45% to INR 20.15 in early trade. The company posted a standalone net profit after tax of INR 5,533.67 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, marking a sharp 75.6% increase y-o-y from INR 3,148.87 crore.

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Shares of Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA) rose on April 28, 2026, with the stock increasing by 4.45% to INR 20.15 in early trade. The company posted a standalone net profit after tax of INR 5,533.67 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, marking a sharp 75.6% increase y-o-y from INR 3,148.87 crore. Revenue from operations rose marginally by 3% y-o-y to INR 490.19 crore from INR 481.28 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. For the full financial year FY26, PAT came in at INR 18,863.93 crore compared with INR 17,061.56 crore in the year-ago period. The board also declared a final dividend of INR 5.25 per share. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 28, 2026: Bajaj Housing Finance and Piramal Finance Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Coal India Share Price Today, April 28

(Photo Credits: NSE)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).