Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Asia's largest music label, publisher and film studios, T-Series and India's largest and most awarded private radio network, RED FM collaborate once again for Indie Hai Hum Season 3. With the previous season gaining massive appreciation and success, T-Series and RED FM gear up for its third season where audiences will witness triple dose of fun, triple music and triple entertainment in this new season of musical chat show that will be hosted by adorable music duo, Sachet Parampara.

From delighting audiences with their versatile body of work to enthralling everyone with their melodious voice on social media, the power couple now turns a host as well as RJs for Indie Hai Hum Season 3. Kick-starting March 26, 2022, a show that supports independent artist and their work will go on-air on RED FM and social media handles of T-Series.

The upcoming season's guest list includes singing sensations like Jubin Nautiyal, Tulsi Kumar, Lisa Mishra, Payal Dev, Nikita Gandhi, Asees Kaur, Sukriti & Prakriti, Meet Bros and various others. Whereas, touted to trace journeys of independent artists from different parts of India - the show will also see artists like Kaambhari, Rahi, MC Altaf, Maalavika Manoj, Hriday Gattani, Siddhant Bhosle.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director & Chairman, T-Series says, "Indie Hai Hum Season 2 saw an immense success which translated into collaboration for yet another season! We are enthralled to collaborate with RED FM once again with this brand new season of the show. It's a great platform that not only supports independent music but also engages audiences through their music, journey and challenges."

Speaking on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "Our journey with indie music has been unstoppable. We have tried to build a platform that supports and cheers fresh, experimental, unique voices and sounds from across the country. The growth of hip-hop and indie music in India in the last decade has been a very positive one. Taking this ahead, we are extremely excited to announce 'Indie Hain Hum Season 3' in association with T-Series. The show this year will be hosted by the dynamic musical duo, Sachet and Parampara. They not only will be hosting the show but giving it an entertaining spin along with some fresh talent from the indie music space."

T-Series is Asia's No.1 music and Film Company and the proud owner of the largest YouTube Channel in the world. T-Series is a multi-product and multi-functional diversified group, having a tremendous track record in the field of music and film production, consistently growing from strength to strength. Over its more than 30-year history, it has transformed into a 21st century multi-crore media and entertainment conglomerate.

As a leading music label, it has always been at the cutting edge of popular Hindi and regional commercial music. T-Series' YouTube music channel is the No.1 YouTube channel in the world and is the most subscribed Indian-language YouTube channel globally. The music company has ventured into acquiring soundtracks and new media IPs across platforms such as mobile, on-line digital, IPTV, FM and satellite radio.

T-Series, which started off as a music company has today transformed itself into a formidable film studio. It also independently produces films and has spread its wings to produce digital content for OTT platforms recently.

As a leading film studio, T-Series has produced successful and award-winning films such as Kabir Singh, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ludo, Satyameva Jayate, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Pati Patni Aur Woh amongst others. T-Series now produces 20-25 films annually.

RED FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyperlocal, hypervocal and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two decades old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connect with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 68 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on ground events, feature independent music, make 360 degree noise and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' RED FM boasts of over 431 award winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

