New Delhi, March 21: The details of female candidates recruited are as follows:

Indian Army:

(i) Officers: There are no recruitment camps and rallies conducted for officers’ recruitment. In 2021, a total of 60 women candidates were commissioned as officers in the Indian Army (IA).

(ii) Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs)/ Other Rank (OR): A total of 300 vacancies for recruitment of Women Military Police have been released till date. Status of recruitment is as given below:

Recruiting Year Vacancies Released Intake Remarks 2019-20 101 100 Completed training and inducted in the Corps. 2020-21 99 - Recruitment withheld owing to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. 2021-22 100 -

Indian Navy:

The Indian Navy has discontinued conduct of recruitment camps (rallies) since 2018 and has fully migrated to online application based recruitment examinations. No recruitment camps and rallies are therefore being organized in any State/UT of the country. The details of female candidates inducted into the Indian Navy as officers in last four years are as follows:

Year No. of females inducted 2018 29 2019 51 2020 32 2021 58

Indian Air Force:

Induction of officers' cadre (men & women) in the Indian Air Force (IAF) is not undertaken through recruitment camps and rallies. Induction process in officers' cadre comprises of entrance exam and testing at Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs). In the year 2021, a total of 115 women candidates were inducted for training into the officers' cadre. Presently, recruitment in airmen cadre is carried out only for male candidates.

The number of seats for women candidates to be recruited as officers in NDA and OTA are as under:

(i) NDA - 20 per year [All three Services]

(ii) OTA - 80 per year

Indian Naval Academy (INA):

For induction into the Indian Navy through INA, applications are invited from eligible candidates (both men and women) and the shortlisted candidates are screened by the Services Selection Boards (SSB). Qualified candidates are appointed in the Navy as per their merit position vis-à-vis available vacancies. Women candidates compete with their male counterparts under a common selection process. Number of women candidates being inducted in the Navy is only dependent upon their position in the merit which is prepared taking into consideration their performance in the SSB interviews.

Air Force Academy (AFA):

47 vacancies at AFA are earmarked (for women) for course commencing July 2022 onwards.

Provision for enrolment of women as Other Ranks (OR) in Corps of Military Police in the Indian Army has been introduced in 2019. Under this scheme, 1700 women have been planned to be inducted in a phased manner (approximately 100 per year). There is no provision for direct recruitment of women candidates as Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Non-Commissioned Officers.

Presently, female candidates are inducted only in the officers ranks in the Indian Navy. The recruitment in airmen cadre in the IAF is carried out only for male candidates at present.

A study group on ‘Management of Women Officers in Indian Army’ has been ordered to examine the intake of women candidates for recruitment as officers in the Indian Army. Provision for enrolment of women as OR in Corps of Military Police in the Indian Army was introduced in 2019. The induction process of Indian Navy is gender-neutral except for Branches where specific vacancies (maximum number) have been earmarked for women.

Entry for women in officers’ cadre is open for all branches and sub-streams. The induction of women candidates is calibrated to meet organizational and operational requirements of the IAF. It is maintained branch-wise and induction planning is done accordingly.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Iranna Kadadi in Rajya Sabha on March 21, 2022.

