Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Dilip Vengsarkar celebrated his special day - 50 years since he made his debut in international cricket, celebrated meaningfully at TAAL - an institution dedicated to caring and supporting AIDS patients in Pune.

TAAL+ marked a deeply moving milestone today as it celebrated 20 years of standing with people living with HIV (PLHIV), transforming lives through compassion, courage, and community leadership. The anniversary was not just a celebration of time; it was a tribute to resilience, dignity, and the power of peer-led care in some of the most challenging moments of India's HIV journey.

Founded at a time when stigma, fear, and silence defined the HIV response, TAAL+ (https://taalhealthcare.com/) emerged as a safe space and a lifeline, led by communities, for communities. Over two decades, it has touched thousands of lives, restoring hope, ensuring access to care, and proving that when peers lead, trust follows, and lives change.

Voices of Partnership and Solidarity

Distinguished dignitaries, partners, and community leaders reflected on TAAL+'s journey and its enduring impact.

Dr Asha Hegde, PATH International, shared: "TAAL+ demonstrates what is possible when science is grounded in compassion and systems listen to communities. Its peer-led approach is not just effective, it is essential for the future of public health."

Shri Rajesh Agarwal, District Governor, Lion's Club, noted: "TAAL+ has shown us that service to humanity is most powerful when it reaches those who are often unseen. This journey of 20 years is a journey of humanity."

Dr Arun Khanna reflected emotionally: "I compliment TAAL+ for this wonderful journey of 20 years. TAAL has transformed the lives of many people living with HIV. Being part of TAAL gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction, as I can contribute to society. I wish TAAL a long journey ahead in serving humanity."

Mr Nehru shared: "TAAL is a revolutionary model in healthcare. At a time of immense social challenges, it stood as a lighthouse for people living with HIV. For two decades, TAAL services have instilled positivity and hope during the darkest phases of people's lives."

Keynote Address

Delivering the keynote address, Chief Guest Shri Dilip Vengsarkar lauded TAAL+ for its unwavering commitment to people and purpose, highlighting how compassion, perseverance, and teamwork can create lasting social change beyond boundaries.

TAAL+ 2030: Strengthening National HIV Responses Through Peer Leadership

At the heart of the celebration was TAAL+'s renewed commitment to the future, through its Peer-Led Model aligned with the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP).

Evidence consistently shows that peer-led approaches improve service uptake, treatment continuity, adherence, and trust, while strengthening linkages between communities and public health systems. Drawing on 20 years of experience, TAAL+ proposes to scale a peer-led HIV service delivery and navigation model, particularly for people living with HIV accessing care through private providers, complementing NACP's public systems.

Key Elements of the TAAL+ Peer-Led Model:

- Trust-based engagement to reduce stigma and loss to follow-up

- Strong coordination with ICTCs, ART centres, TI projects, and urban health facilities

- Integrated linkages with TB, STI, mental health, SRH, and harm reduction services

- Supports the achievement of 95-95-95 targets and epidemic control

The event was supported by Media Partner: Public Media Solution, amplifying TAAL+'s message of hope and community-led care to a wider audience.

