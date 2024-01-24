VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 24: Talent500, the global work platform for leading businesses, has launched TalentInsights, an AI-powered solution to source, screen and hire professionals, at 60 per cent higher efficiency. The unique tool captures impressive metrics, offering a 3X boost in recruiter productivity, an 90 per cent increase in accuracy, and reducing cost-per-hire by almost half. In addition, TalentInsights demonstrates the potential of AI on improving diversity with over 35 per cent higher applications from underrepresented demographics.

Also Read | Jallikattu Stands for Unification, Identity of Tamil Culture, Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin While Inaugurating Jallikattu Arena at Madurai.

Operating on an integrated nexus of conversational AI across voice, video, and chat platforms, TalentInsights creates a seamless and personalized candidate screening experience. At its core is the "Fitment Score," a groundbreaking feature delivering over 90 per cent accuracy identifying the ideal candidates for any role. The solution often overcomes the resource-intensive traditional challenges in recruiting including manual screening, faulty selections and gender-based biases, while significantly reducing human error and improving effiency. TalentInsights bridges this gap, offering an AI-driven solution that promotes objective, data-backed hiring decisions.

Built atop Nova, the custom-designed Large Language Model (LLM), the hiring solution has been fine-tuned to deliver outcomes based on ANSR's 18 years of GCC leadership expertise, and experience of sourcing 150,000 professions for the industry.

Also Read | FIR Against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun: Punjab Police Books Pro-Khalistan Leader for Threatening Hindu Temple Management.

Nova has been trained to showcase a deep and nuanced understanding of global talent dynamics and is constantly evolving to better results with each hire. This unique solution analyzes top-performing businesses across every industry to uncover the early indicators of success for its clients, providing detailed recruitment forecasts, trends & market intelligence.

Global Capability Centers today employ to 1.6 million professionals and is growing at an annual rate of 12 per cent-15 per cent. This growth trajectory forecasts that the industry will amass as many as five million professionals in the coming five years. As part of ANSR's 'GCC Superapp' stack, TalentInsights addresses the specific speed and quality challenges faced by leading enterprises setting up global centers.

Innovative Features for a Diverse Hiring Landscape include:

* AI-Driven Bias Elimination: Ensuring fair and merit-based screening by screening profiles devoid of any PII, gender, background information

* Personalized Screening: A unique conversational interface across multiple platforms allows you to screen multiple candidates at-once

* Recruiter Copilot: Tools and insights for recruiters to spend less time on manual screening and more time engaging the right candidates

* Enterprise-Ready: Enhances hiring processes within ANSR's proprietary Applicant Tracking System "Leap", but also integrates with leading ATS systems globally

Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder, ANSR and CEO, Talent500, said: "We live in a world where every business is a technology business. As the demand for top talent heats up and as more leading businesses setup global centers, we recognize the need to help the world's best companies find the right candidates at the right speed and cost. TalentInsights uses the power of AI to revolutionize and expedite the recruitment process. By providing advanced AI-driven insights, TalentInsights enables Global Companies to optimize their hiring strategies and accelerate outcomes, while improving efficiencies and reducing bias."

With its commitment to continuous improvement, Talent500 will continue to enhance its platform based on user feedback and industry best practices. The company provides exceptional talent acquisition and management solutions, empowering businesses across the globe to make strategic hiring decisions and build high-performing global teams.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)