Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 7: Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790), India's leading communications solutions provider, today announced the deployment of its anti-spam and anti-scam solution built on its AI-native platform, Wisely.ai, in partnership with Indonesia's telecom provider, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH). This multi-year agreement will protect Indosat users in Indonesia from spam and scam communications.

Tanla is proud to partner with Indosat to protect users from rising digital fraud threats, advancing its mission to empower Indonesia and make AI inclusive for all. The strategic partnership is a key milestone in Tanla's global expansion, extending its market-proven AI capabilities from India to Southeast Asia and is structured as a subscription based SaaS model that delivers measurable business outcomes.

Wisely.ai is a scalable AI-native platform built across three layers - Data, Infrastructure and Network, Core AI Engines, and Applications layers. The Data, Infrastructure, and Network layer processes massive volumes of real-time Big Data on the critical path with millisecond latency, fully compliant with local data sovereignty and regulatory requirements. The Core AI Engines layer leverages both classic Machine Learning and Gen AI models, built on the latest Nvidia GPU infrastructure. The Applications layer builds on the foundation of the two layers to deliver various applications for Mobile users, Telcos, and Enterprises.

The anti-spam and anti-scam solution is one such application, that is deployed on Wisley.ai in a telco ecosystem, enabling real-time threat detection across SMS, Voice, and VoIP channels, for both A2P (Application-to-Person) and P2P (Person-to-Person) communications. It integrates deeply with SIM cards and all types of handsets across Android and iOS, enabling proactive detection and alerting of fraudulent activity at a network and app level through an SDK, enabling the widest coverage of telecom subscribers.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO of Tanla said, "The deployment of Wisely.ai with Indosat is a proud milestone for Tanla and a major telco-grade rollout in the Southeast Asian market. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to securing digital interactions through real-time spam and fraud detection across SMS, Voice, and VoIP. It is a strong validation of our global relevance and AI leadership. Indonesia provides a remarkable and expansive stage to demonstrate this impact."

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison added: "At Indosat, we believe digital protection is a fundamental right for every Indonesian. Our partnership with Tanla to deploy the AI-powered anti-spam and anti-scam solution shows how technology can safeguard daily digital lives. Built on Indosat's sovereign AI factory with state-of-the-art NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, this solution strengthens Indonesia's capability to fight spam and scam in real time, reinforcing the nation's digital resilience and public trust."

Key Highlights:

* AI at Core: Wisely.ai is built with four key pillars: AI Native, Agentic AI, Self-Learning, and Autonomous, making it a one of a kind AI platform globally.

* Patented Technology: The platform's core technologies have multiple filed and approved patents, including patents awarded by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).

* Cloud-Agnostic & Scalable: Built on a robust, flexible, and cloud-agnostic infrastructure.

* Telco-Grade & Global Ready: Designed for regulatory compliance and global-scale resilience.

This collaboration reaffirms Tanla's position as a trusted technology partner to the global telecom ecosystem and strengthens its long-term revenue profile through high-impact, recurring SaaS solutions.

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India), Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,500 enterprises across various industries, including global tech giants like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Tanla is recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS and is ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times. Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790) and is included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500, BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell, and MSCI.

About Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat, IDX: ISAT) has the vision to become the most preferred digital telecommunications company in Indonesia. Together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, Indosat provides cellular services, ICT solutions, data centers, Fiber to the Home (FTTH), electronic payment services, financial services, and other digital services. Indosat has a larger purpose of empowering Indonesia, and with the spirit of Gotong Royong, Indosat wants to be the main collaborator in realizing it and creating meaningful change.

