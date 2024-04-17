BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 17: Tax2win.in, the leading income tax return filing platform, becomes the first income tax authorized portal to start online tax filing for the Financial Year 2023-24 (AY 2024-25). This initiative sets a new benchmark in the industry, demonstrating Tax2win's commitment to staying ahead of the curve and providing efficient services to its clients. Tax2win provides a comprehensive range of ITR filing services, including Income from Capital Gains (mutual funds & stocks), House Property, FD, Interest, Foreign Income (Onsite deputation), Foreign Assets, and NRI. Individuals with only salary income also have the option to file with or without Form-16. Every year, tax filing for the financial year starts in May. Launching early online tax filing on its platform, Tax2win is empowering tax filers to submit their tax returns ahead of the usual start date in May. This proactive approach enables individuals to avoid the last-minute rush. Filing early offers several advantages, including the potential to claim income tax refunds sooner and ensuring all necessary tax documents are readily available, which can be crucial for activities such as visa applications or securing bank loans where tax filing documents are mandatory. Abhishek Soni, CEO of Tax2win.in, expressed his thoughts, stating, "At Tax2win, we believe in leveraging technology to simplify tax compliance for our clients. By initiating the filing process for FY 2023-24 ahead of schedule, we aim to alleviate the burden on taxpayers and empower them to stay ahead in their tax compliance." Tax2win, an AI-driven DIY (self-tax filing) ITR filing platform, automatically selects the appropriate ITR form, computes the tax liability, and files ITR. Even if someone is a first-time filer with no tax knowledge, entering some basic details will let one file the ITR within 4 minutes. Moreover, individuals looking for expert assistance to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) can rely on Tax2win's expert-assisted ITR Filing service. With this service, a Chartered Accountant (CA) meticulously examines all the documents in accordance with tax regulations, ensuring a comprehensive and accurate filing process on one's behalf. Don't delay! Visit Tax2win.in website today for exciting discounts and begin the tax filing journey for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25). One can also connect with the tax2win team at +91 91166 84439, support@tax2win.in.

