Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): As the tax filing deadline of December 31, only a little over three weeks away, Tax2Win is thrilled to offer its self-tax filing platform to all tax filers.

It will allow customers to file tax returns for FY 2020-21, free of cost. Tax2win enables the users to file their taxes in just five simple steps under four minutes.

Tax2win has introduced a number of improvements to enhance the experience of salaried individuals, professionals, freelancers and businesses, alike. This platform is in accordance with the new income tax portal, enabling an end-to-end tax filing functionality.

Right from uploading form 16 instantly to getting a comparison of the old vs new regimes, tax filers get all the added benefits on the platform.

By providing user-friendly, quick and convenient tax filing interface, Tax2win encourages the users to file income tax early in order to accelerate the process of getting the refund. The users can also e-verify their ITR instantly on the platform, compute their income and have the ITR V directly sent to their email id.

Abhishek Soni, Co-founder and CEO, Tax2win.in said, "We are delighted to integrate our tax filing platform with the new income tax portal in accordance to their guidelines. Our self tax-filing platform will offer customized ITR filing experience to each taxpayer by automating the entire process. Tax filing has always been a complex domain as the process is cumbersome right from the start, where the individual has to choose a tax-filing form up until the process of getting the refund. Tax2win offers an intuitive journey to the taxpayers of India by providing a simplified tax filing process and enabling users to file it themselves, digitally."

