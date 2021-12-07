The South Korean technology giant Samsung has launched Galaxy A03 Core in India. The entry-level smartphone comes as a single 2GB+32GB variant, which is priced at Rs 7,999. It will be available in two shades - Black and Blue. The handset is available for purchase via online stores as well as online and offline retailers. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Likely To Debut on February 8, 2022: Report.

The price-centric device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9836A chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The internal storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photography, the budget handset gets an 8MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and up to 4x digital zoom. Upfront, there's a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery. It runs on the Android 11 Go edition out-of-the-box.

