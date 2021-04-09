By Shailesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], Apr 9 (ANI): Faceless assessments and appeals along with online facilities provided confidence in tax payers discharging their liabilities which led to direct tax collections surpassing the revised budget estimate for 2020-21, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman P C Mody said on Friday.

Net direct tax collections for the financial year 2020-21 were Rs 9.45 lakh crore despite an extremely challenging year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to ANI, Mody said that tax payers have confidence in the income tax department. "I am thankful to them that despite the lockdown they believe that income tax department is standing with them and they honestly discharged their tax obligation."

The revised estimate was Rs 9.05 lakh crore. But provisional figures of direct tax collections for 2020-21 show that net collections are at Rs 9.45 lakh crore which shows growth of almost 5 per cent. The figures are as yet provisional and subject to change pending final collation of data of collections.

Mody said the situation was tough for tax payers and for officers of CBDT as well. Tax payers deposited their tax working from home and CBDT officers were also working from home.

"We had provided them hassle-free online atmosphere which resulted surplus tax collection. The result and experience shows that if we provide maximum facilities and services to tax payers, then we can give better result in future also.

Mody said the CBDT is confident of achieving the direct tax collection target for current financial year which is Rs 11.08 lakh crore. Simplification is the focus of income tax department. A tax payers who files return is getting their refund well before time.

"I would like to appeal tax payers to regularly start checking their my account on e-filing portal. Those not registered may register because we are communicating with tax payers through my account of https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/"

Talking about Vivad Se Vishwas scheme which expired on March 31, Mody said that the scheme was brought down to reduce the litigation.

"We reduced legacy dispute cases by one third. The department has settled around 1.48 lakh cases and got around Rs 54,000 crore through this scheme which is a big success." (ANI)

