TechD Cybersecurity Ltd Secures Affiliation with Kaushalya The Skill University to Launch 'Techdefence Labs Skill Development Institute'

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 13: TechD Cybersecurity Limited, a leading name in cybersecurity training and consulting, received an affiliation with Kaushalya The Skill University, Gujarat's pioneering skill development university, to establish the Techdefence Labs Skill Development Institute -- a premier initiative focused on building a future-ready cybersecurity talent pool for India and beyond.

Also Read | The Fragrance Note Every Woman Loves but Can't Pronounce--and Why It Matters for Your Skin.

Under this partnership, Techdefence Labs has been officially affiliated to conduct government-recognised cybersecurity certification programs at its existing training centres and the upcoming Techdefence Cyber Valley campus in Ahmedabad, scheduled to be operational in 2026.

The newly formed institute aims to empower over 10,000 students in next two years and working professionals with advanced, industry-aligned cybersecurity skills through experiential, hands-on training modules developed by leading experts from Techdefence Labs.

Also Read | Assam: 17 Arrested for Lauding Delhi Red Fort Blast; 100 Social Media Accounts Under Scanner for 'Pro-Pakistan' Posts.

The institute will offer five flagship certification programs, each spanning 120 hours, covering Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Cyber Security Governance & Compliance, Security Operation Center (SOC) Analyst, Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), and Cloud Security.

Each course has been meticulously designed to bridge the gap between academic education and real-world cybersecurity challenges, leveraging Techdefence Labs' deep industry expertise, real SOC environments, and global consulting experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunny Vaghela, MD & CEO of TechD Cybersecurity Limited, said:

"This collaboration with Kaushalya The Skill University marks a significant milestone in our mission to make India a global hub for cybersecurity talent. By combining academic excellence with our real-world cybersecurity experience, we aim to nurture professionals who can tackle emerging digital threats and lead India's cyber revolution."

The Techdefence Labs Skill Development Institute will commence its first batch in November 2025, offering hybrid learning options for students and professionals across India. Enrollment and program details will soon be available on the official www.techdefence.com website.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)