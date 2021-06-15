Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): As part of "2020 Year of AI" initiative, the Government of Telangana on Monday launched the Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) powered by NASSCOM.

The vision of T-AIM is to develop Telangana as a global hub for Artificial Intelligence and leverage it for societal good. T-AIM announced the launch of the accelerator program 'Revv Up' that will enable and empower AI startups.

Revv Up, which will begin its first cohort in July this year, is another step towards making Telangana and Hyderabad as a global destination for AI & other emerging technologies. The accelerator programme, exclusively designed for growth-stage AI startups, will cover various sectors.

At the launch, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, "Government of Telangana is committed to its vision of positioning Telangana as the leader in AI. After becoming the first state in India to launch an actionable policy framework for Artificial Intelligence in June 2020, now we are happy to set in motion the first edition of the Revv Up accelerator program to hone innovative AI ideas under the Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission (T-AIM). This accelerator will be a torchbearer for future Artificial Intelligence accelerators in the country, and we are excited that NASSCOM will execute the envisioned strategy of T-AIM to identify and promote innovative and impactful AI solutions to solve real-world problems."

The Revv Up accelerator will provide the opportunity for startups to solve tough business problems in collaboration with government and industry. Selected startups will receive mentorship from industry experts, and technology and IP support to build a scalable business around their AI-based product or offering.

The program is aimed at growth-stage AI startups that are based in Hyderabad or intending to set up their facility in the city. T-AIM encourages startups that have a strong AI use-case to apply; thereby accelerating the startup growth and contributing to the overall growth of the industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM said, "Congratulations to the T-AIM team for the launch of the Revv Up accelerator program for AI Startups. NASSCOM shares a close partnership with the state of Telangana for driving AI adoption and innovation through T-AIM, and the Revv Up accelerator program will provide the much-needed impetus for AI startups in the state and startups in other locations to build innovative AI solutions for government, industry and citizens." (ANI)

