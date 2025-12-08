Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8 (ANI): Telangana will fulfill its mission of becoming a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said on Monday during his inauguration speech at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025.

"As the world takes note of the opportunities emerging in Telangana, I stand here with firm conviction to say Telangana will fulfill its mission of becoming a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047," the Governor said.

The Governor said the state's economic path is becoming more visible as it takes measured steps to match India's broader aim of becoming a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047. He explained that Telangana is moving with confidence, supported by transparent systems and active citizen participation.

He said that Telangana is choosing a story of inclusive development. He said this approach places women, farmers, youth and children at the heart of the state's growth effort under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Governor pointed to women-led initiatives such as electric bus operations, retail ventures, and solar projects that are helping women participate in the economy. He also said that women's groups managing lakes are improving both the environment and local income. In education, he said, community involvement in schools draws from ideas in Young India, while new skills and sports universities are preparing young people for future opportunities.

He said the state's growing infrastructure, such as airports, renewable energy systems, transport networks, and smart zoning, is shaping a modern Telangana ready for long-term goals. Policies that bring stability, like support for women artisans through the gig workers policy, continue to attract new ideas and investment.

The Governor said training for a skilled workforce is a major focus, with vocational and technology-based programs planned to meet current industry needs and future demands. He added that Telangana's development roadmap is in line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which stresses inclusive growth, sustainability and innovation.

He said the state's progress comes from learning from the past while planning for the future, showing how careful steps can lead to real change on the ground. This, he said, is helping Telangana build a model of growth that supports justice, prosperity and unity.

He then extended his wishes to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the people of Telangana before formally announcing the Telangana Rising Summit 2025 open. "Jai Bharat, Jai Telangana," he concluded. (ANI)

