Singapore City [Singapore], July 10 (ANI): Singapore-based global investment company Temasek ended the financial year with a record net portfolio value of Singapore dollars (SD) 434 billion (USD 323 billion), the company announced in its annual performance review.

The current year's net portfolio value as of March's end is up 11 per cent, as compared to the previous year.

The firm also disclosed that marking its unlisted portfolio to market would yield an SD 35 billion value uplift, taking the net portfolio value to SD 469 billion, as of 31 March 2025.

Temasek emphasised that its portfolio remains anchored in Asia, with 66 per cent of its underlying exposure to developed economies. In line with its long-term strategy, the company reaffirmed its commitment to building a resilient and forward-looking portfolio to deliver sustainable returns over time.

"In a volatile global environment, we sense shifts and opportunities, adapt our strategies, and position ourselves to thrive by maintaining a resilient and forward-looking portfolio," the company added.

Major investments of Temasek in India include Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited, NSE India Limited, Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd, ICICI Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, and Eternal Limited, also known as Zomato Limited.

The review of its annual report reflects the company's continued focus on balancing risk and opportunity while aligning with long-term global trends.

Temasek. Head of Strategic Initiatives and Head of India operations, Ravi Lambah, had met India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in June about the company's growing investment footprint in India. Discussions with the minister highlighted Temasek's role in supporting innovation, job creation, and the country's broader economic goals.

Minister Goyal had appreciated Temasek's confidence in the Indian economy and welcomed its continued engagement in strategic sectors. (ANI)

