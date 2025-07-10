IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd Test 2025: With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 tied at 1-1, the Indian national cricket team and England national cricket team will lock horns in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test, which will take place in London. The ENG vs IND 3rd Test 2025 will be played at the Mecca of Cricket, Lord's, and commence at 03:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. India will be boosted with the availability of Jasprit Bumrah, while England have included Jofra Archer in their playing XI. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Will England Captain Ben Stokes End His Poor Run With Bat at Lord’s?.

We have drafted the ENG vs IND 3rd Test 2025 Dream11 fantasy XI below.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (IND), Jamie Smith (ENG)

Batters: Harry Brook (ENG), Joe Root (ENG), Shubman Gill (IND), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND)

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Jofra Archer (ENG), and Akash Deep (IND).

ENG vs IND 3rd Test 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shubman Gill (c), Harry Brook (vc)

ENG vs IND 3rd Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

