Business News | Ten Best Books You Must Read in 2026 and the Brilliant Authors Behind Them

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New Delhi [India], May 14: Whether you're a lifelong reader or just beginning your literary journey, certain books leave a lasting impact through their powerful storytelling, timeless wisdom, and unforgettable characters. From thought-provoking classics to modern masterpieces, these ten must-read books have shaped generations of readers and continue to inspire minds across the world.

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Sudha Murty (Three Thousand Stitches)

Three Thousand Stitches by Sudha Murty is a deeply moving collection of real-life stories that reflect compassion, courage, and humanity in its purest form. Through simple yet powerful storytelling, Sudha Murty shares experiences from her own life that reveal the strength hidden within ordinary people and the impact of empathy on society. The title story, inspired by her work with women trapped in the Devadasi system, highlights resilience and social change with remarkable honesty. Each chapter carries warmth, wisdom, and emotional depth, making the book not just inspiring but also deeply relatable. With her graceful writing style, Sudha Murty reminds readers that even the smallest acts of kindness can leave a lasting mark on countless lives.

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Dr. Palto Datta (Sayoni's Dream)

With nearly three decades of teaching experience in the UK, Dr. Palto Datta is a distinguished name in marketing and higher education. Currently the Scholarship Lead at Regent College London, he holds a PhD from the University of Hertfordshire and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. His academic journey spans from Plasma Physics to entrepreneurship, reflecting remarkable versatility. Dr. Datta is also a prolific author whose works blend intellect with creativity. His books include Sayoni's Dream, Character: The End Goal of Education, The Octagon of Scaling Mantras, and Civilisation In Exile: Bengali Belonging and the Crisis of Modern Identity. A global traveler who has visited over 75 countries, he seamlessly connects academic insight with compelling storytelling.

Ketaki Mazumdar (Whispered Secrets)

Ketaki Mazumdar is an acclaimed author, poet and educationist whose literary journey began at the age of eight with the publication of her first poem in The Statesman. Born and educated in Kolkata, she studied at Loreto House and graduated from Loreto College with honours in Education. A passionate teacher for over 35 years, she received the National Award for Excellence in Teaching from former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during her tenure at The Cathedral and John Connon School, where she later retired as Headmistress of the Pre-Primary Section. Now based in Mumbai, she continues to write poetry and children's literature celebrated for its emotional depth, spirituality, love for nature and Indian ethos. Her acclaimed poetry collections, including Woodsmoke and Embers, Toasted Orange Embers and Whispered Secrets, along with several children's books, have earned her numerous literary honours and a respected place in contemporary Indian literature.

Priya Murali (Experiential Learning)

Priya Murali is a distinguished educationist with over three decades of teaching and leadership experience across India and Oman. Currently serving as the Principal of Mahatma Global Gateway - CIE, Madurai, she is widely recognised for her commitment to innovative and evidence-based teaching practices. A CBSE Best Teacher Award recipient (2018), certified IRCA Lead Auditor, SQAA Peer Assessor, CBSE-COE Resource Person & Cambridge Programme Leader for PDQ, she has consistently worked towards empowering teachers and transforming classrooms into centres of meaningful learning. Her award-winning book, Experiential Learning: A Handbook for Teachers, Principals and Educators, highlights the importance of "learning by doing" and connects classroom concepts to real-life experiences through practical activities, reflection and collaboration. Rooted in Kolb's Experiential Learning Cycle, the book serves as a valuable guide for educators, helping them implement pedagogies effectively and nurture holistic student development.

Darshan Panchal (Mistakes I Made in Scaling an NPD)

Mistakes I Made in Scaling an NPD by Darshan Panchal is a candid and practical guide that uncovers the untold realities of FMCG innovation and product scaling in India. Backed by over 22 years of experience across industry giants like HUL, Nestle, Marico, and Ruchi Soya, Darshan Panchal shares hard-earned lessons, real business challenges, and actionable frameworks drawn from his journey of launching and scaling brands. An ISB alumnus and former National-level U-19 cricketer who played alongside Gautam Gambhir and Mohammad Kaif, Darshan brings a unique blend of strategic thinking, resilience, and execution excellence to the book. Rather than celebrating only success stories, the book focuses on the mistakes, blind spots, and operational realities that cause most innovations to fail, making it a valuable playbook for marketers, founders, start-ups, and business leaders aiming to build products that truly scale in the Indian market.

Dr. Siddharth Sen (Adventures of Sami)

Dr. Siddharth Sen is a prolific author, engineer, NLP expert and purpose clarity coach whose inspiring literary journey spans more than 41 published books across fiction and non-fiction genres. Based in Kolkata, he is fondly known as "Mr. Bookstore" for his remarkable versatility in writing thrillers, romance, horror, poetry, self-help and comedy. A former Fortune 500 Business Consultant with over two decades of corporate experience and 400+ travels, he now leads the global community RichMom Academy, empowering mothers to become successful mompreneurs. Through his publishing initiative WiseOwlHouse, he promotes inspiring untold stories from around the world. Dr. Sen is an Asia, India and National Book Record Holder and recipient of several prestigious honours, including the Legacy Literature Times Award and International Author Excellence Award. His acclaimed works such as Adventures of Sami, The Manor, Don't Overthink and My Life in Poems have earned widespread recognition, with several books translated into multiple international languages.

Mayur Rathod (How I See You)

Mayur Rathod is an author and corporate professional with over twelve years of experience across leading multinational organisations including Aditya Birla Group, Oracle, SAS Institute and Capita India. His diverse corporate journey, spanning roles from junior executive to mid-senior management, has given him deep insights into leadership, decision-making and the complexities of professional life. He holds an Executive MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies and has also pursued studies in Chartered Accountancy. Alongside his corporate career, Mayur has established himself as a thoughtful poetic voice through his acclaimed collections Echoes of the Soul and How I See You. His debut work received the Legacy of Literature Award 2025 and earned a nomination for the Sahitya Sparsh Awards 2026. How I See You is an intimate and emotionally reflective collection that explores human connection through honest impressions, shared moments and the quiet beauty of understanding another soul deeply and authentically.

Dr. V. Nidya (Parent Power)

Dr. V. Nidya, an accomplished Special Educator, Psychologist, and researcher, has released her insightful book, Parent Power: Building Self-Esteem in Dyslexic Children. Drawing from over a decade of professional experience, the book offers practical guidance for parents and teachers supporting children with dyslexia. Combining real-life case studies with scientific reasoning, Dr. Nidya simplifies complex learning challenges and highlights effective ways to nurture confidence and emotional well-being in children with different abilities. Hailing from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Dr. Nidya has also authored research papers published in international journals and co-authored Scholastic anthologies. Through this impactful book, she continues her mission of empowering families, educators, and children to better understand dyslexia and build a more inclusive learning environment.

S. Vishnu (How the Vegetables Got Their Taste)

Thirteen-year-old author Vishnu continues to inspire young readers with his latest book, How the Vegetables Got Their Taste. Known for his imaginative storytelling and creative flair, Vishnu has already authored six books and co-authored nine Scholastic anthologies. His new release takes readers on an enchanting journey where vegetables come alive with unique flavours and fascinating stories. A passionate reader of fiction and mystery, Vishnu draws inspiration from magical worlds and adventurous tales. Beginning his literary journey in kindergarten, he published his first book in 2023 while in grade six. Alongside writing, Vishnu enjoys sports, art, cycling, and exploring mysteries, proving that creativity and curiosity can grow together beautifully.

Sreenivasan Athipotta's (Sreenivasan P.) (The Absolute One)

Have we ever wondered why the simple arithmetic "1" is so special? Can "one" be more than just a number? Can multiplicity emerge from unity without division? Sreenivasan Athipotta's (Sreenivasan P.) The Absolute One: A Conceptual Reflection - Starting from Arithmetic One explores such questions through a rare and sustained logical dialogue with AI. Using simple reasoning, relatable examples, and step-by-step reflection rather than advanced mathematics or physics, the book examines ideas such as radial generation, ontological subtraction, confinement, entanglement, and the emergence of forms in nature. Resonating naturally with non-dual philosophical thought, the work invites readers into a fascinating exploration of unity, existence, and the deeper meaning hidden within the idea of "one."

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