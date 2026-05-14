Instagram Instants Feature Rolled Out Globally; Check Details

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Instagram has officially announced the global rollout of "Instants," a new feature designed to facilitate the sharing of authentic, unedited photos that disappear after being viewed once. The tool, which has been in selective testing, aims to shift user focus away from highly curated feeds towards spontaneous, real-life interactions with close friends and mutual followers.

The feature incorporates elements seen in other social platforms such as BeReal and Snapchat, allowing users to share snapshots that remain available for 24 hours. To ensure authenticity, the platform does not allow users to upload images from their camera rolls or use editing tools, though a text overlay option remains available. iOS 26.5 RC 2 New Features: List of Eligible iPhone Models and Expected Rollout.

Instagram Instants Features and Functionality

Users can access the new tool by tapping a mini photo stack icon located in the bottom right corner of the Instagram inbox. Once a photo is captured using the in-app camera, it can be sent to a selected circle of friends. Recipients are permitted to react with emojis or send an Instant back, but the system prevents screenshots or screen recordings to maintain privacy.

Meta confirmed that while the content disappears for recipients, shared Instants are stored in a private archive for the sender for up to one year. This archive allows users to later compile their snapshots into a recap to be shared as a standard Instagram Story. Additionally, an "undo" button is available to unsend photos to friends who have not yet opened the message.

Meta Strategy for Authentic Social Sharing

The introduction of Instants represents an effort by Meta to return to casual, private interactions as the main Instagram feed becomes increasingly saturated with advertisements and influencer content. By restricting editing and forcing in-app captures, the platform is attempting to capitalise on the "low-pressure" photo-sharing trend that previously drove the popularity of apps like BeReal. Googlebook Launched: Google’s New Gemini AI Laptop To Replace Chromebooks; Check Features, Specs, and Price.

Despite the global launch, some industry analysts suggest that the platform may be late to the trend, noting that interest in similar standalone apps has fluctuated recently. To gauge broader interest, Meta is also testing Instants as a separate standalone application in specific regions, including Spain and Italy, to determine if the format requires its own dedicated space.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).