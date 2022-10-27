Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tessolve (www.tessolve.com), the semiconductor industry's leading engineering solution provider, has acquired Pico2Femto Semiconductor (P2fsemi), primarily focused on physical design solutions.

P2fsemi's acquisition significantly strengthens Tessolve's ASIC design offerings from RTL to GDSII signoff, with increased full-turnkey backend design expertise. Tessolve has pioneered several turnkey solutions, from design to testing packaged parts, over the last few years, evolving into the largest stand-alone semiconductor engineering solution provider.

P2fsemi enables customers to get first-pass silicon success with their 100+ Physical Design experts specialized in technology nodes down to 3nm. Its capabilities include hardening high-speed & complex IPs and complex low-power SOCs from top-level implementation to signoffs. P2fsemi will complement and deepen Tessolve's existing pre-silicon design solutions.

Balaji Prabhakar, CEO of P2fsemi, said, "Both the companies share a common vision, and the merger brings significant opportunities for all the stakeholders, customers, and employees. As part of Tessolve, we will be able to deliver world-class engineering solutions to our new and larger global customer base, add value to existing customers and create more high-skilled engineering talent in the region."

"P2fsemi team, with excellent Physical Design expertise in advanced process nodes, is a great addition to our strong engineering team delivering state-of-the-art Silicon Design solutions. As we march towards our vision of becoming the leading platform company for Silicon and Systems Design and Productization, we will continue to make key investments to be a value-add engineering partner to our customers. I welcome Balaji's team to the Tessolve family!" commented Srini Chinamilli, CEO of Tessolve.

Tessolve, with its recent growth and acquisitions, has quickly established itself as a vital partner for silicon design services. With people at the center of its core values, Tessolve continues to enable customer success while providing employees with opportunities to push technology boundaries.

