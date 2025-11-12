NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Tetra Pak, a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company, is showcasing a portfolio of cutting-edge solutions at Drinktec India 2025 in Mumbai. The exhibit underscores Tetra Pak's commitment to enabling India's beverage producers to achieve higher productivity, lower total cost of ownership, and unlock value through technology, sustainability, and design thinking.

Key highlights of the showcase include Made-in-India horizontal filter for sugar syrup, India's first beverage carton with recycled polymers, and a range of value-based beverage concepts inspired by the evolving Indian consumer palate.

In an industry increasingly defined by efficiency and environmental responsibility, Tetra Pak's showcase at Drinktec exemplifies how purposeful innovation can deliver both economic and ecological dividends.

Saurabh Sinha, Managing Director, Tetra Pak said, "India's beverage industry is at an inflection point--where cost leadership, innovation, and sustainability are no longer independent goals, but interdependent imperatives. At Tetra Pak, we see these solutions not merely as a tool for productivity, but as an enabler of transformation--helping producers deliver more with less, while reducing their environmental footprint. Our showcase at Drinktec embodies this philosophy, demonstrating how data, design, and purpose can converge to create value for both business and society."

Highlights from Tetra Pak's showcase at Drinktec India 2025

Redefining Efficiency and Reducing Total Cost of Ownership

Tetra Pak's integrated solutions empower manufacturers to optimise every facet of production, enhancing resource efficiency while minimising operational costs. Featured technologies include:

- Sustainable Beverage Line: Engineered to reduce water and energy consumption without compromising output

- Tetra Pak® In-line Blender B: Ensures precise blending for superior consistency and minimal ingredient waste.

- Made in India - Horizontal Filter for Sugar Syrup: Locally designed to deliver exceptional syrup clarity and filtration performance.

- Tetra Pak® E3/Speed Hyper: The world's fastest aseptic carton filling machine, producing up to 40,000 packs per hour through eBeam sterilisation technology, combining speed, reliability, and cost efficiency.

- Packaging Portfolio: Configurations for optimized performance

Value Addition in Dairy and Beverages

In response to India's rapidly evolving consumption patterns, Tetra Pak is presenting formulations that have enabled producers to deliver differentiated, high-value products:

- Low-sugar formulations that balance taste and health with reduced sugar content.

- Advanced hydration and functional beverages enriched with electrolytes and functional ingredients for wellness

- Protein-forward dairy and plant-based alternatives for nutrition and satiety, catering to a new generation of health-conscious consumers.

- Lactose-free and fortified dairy offerings with added vitamins and minerals for better nutrition.

Catalysing Startup Innovation

Recognizing the dynamism of India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, Tetra Pak will showcase flexible, scalable processing and packaging systems to help new brands innovate and launch in the market swiftly- without compromising on safety, quality, or sustainability.

Packaging and Sustainability for a Circular Future

- In line with its ambition to create the world's most sustainable carton, Tetra Pak is showcasing a wide range of paper-based packaging formats and a Plant Integration & Control Concept for future-ready operations

- The showcase will include India's first beverage carton incorporating 5% certified recycled polymers, produced at Tetra Pak's ISCC PLUS-certified Chakan facility using recycled materials sourced from Indian suppliers.

Tetra Pak experts will share insights into emerging global and local trends, helping producers understand how efficiency, innovation, and sustainability can intersect to drive long-term growth. As India's beverage industry evolves at an unprecedented pace, Tetra Pak remains steadfast in its mission to enable producers of every scale to innovate responsibly, manufacture efficiently, and deliver value, creating a more resilient and future-ready food and beverage ecosystem.

Read more about Tetra Pak's beverage solutions: Drinktec India 2025 | Tetra Pak India

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working with our customers and suppliers, we provide access to safe, nutritious food for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries every day.

With over 24,000 employees worldwide, we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com.

