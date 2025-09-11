PRNewswire

Bangkok [Thailand], September 11: Thailand, through the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) is actively building momentum as the host of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) from 12-18 October 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. This landmark event marks Thailand's distinguished return as the host after 35 years, reinforcing the nation's unwavering commitment to fostering global cooperation and sustainable development within the international financial community.

The country's strategic location, rich culture, renowned tourism, and modern infrastructure affirm its exceptional capability to host this pivotal conference. Beyond fostering global economic discussions on global economic and financial landscapes, the meetings offer delegates an unparalleled chance to experience Thailand's hospitality and unique cultural tapestry, thereby elevating the nation's international standing.

Thailand recently launched its official website, www.am2026thailand.go.th. This definitive online resource for the IMF-WBG 2026 details the event's history, celebrates Thailand's second hosting, showcases attractions in Bangkok and regional destinations, and provides essential delegate information.

Key Sections Highlighted on the Website:

* Thailand as Host Country: Conveys Thailand's profound pride in its re-selection, emphasizing its pivotal role and readiness to extend a warm welcome, characterized by genuine smiles and heartfelt hospitality to all participants.* Travel Guide for Delegates: Offers comprehensive details on travel logistics, customs procedures, transportation networks, tourism recommendations, and vital emergency contact information.* Discover Thailand: Invites visitors to explore Thailand through a multifaceted lens, including:

* The Allure of Bangkok: Revealing how every urban corner narrates the vibrant stories of Thai life and culture.* Explore Nearby Attractions to Queen Sirikit National Convention Center: A practical guide to locate mass transit stations, shopping destinations, public parks, and diverse culinary experiences.* Journey Through Diverse Regions: An overview of Thailand's five distinct geographical regions - North, Northeast, Central, East, and South - each offering unique landscapes, cultures, and lifestyles.* Thai Arts and Festivals: A vivid portrayal of the colorful and dynamic artistic expressions that embody Thailand's rich cultural diversity and community spirit.* The Flavors of Siam, Shopping, and Unforgettable Activities: Curated experiences designed to captivate every traveler.* News and Updates: Keeping all participants and interested parties fully informed of the latest news, critical announcements, and event-related activities.

The IMF-WBG Annual Meetings 2026 transcends a mere global conference; it represents a momentous occasion for the entire Thai nation to collectively embrace its role as host, extending its unique warmth and goodwill to delegates worldwide. Stay informed and become an integral part of this historic hosting by visiting www.am2026thailand.go.th and by following additional updates and activities on social media at www.facebook.com/AM2026THAILAND.

