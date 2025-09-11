New Delhi, September 11: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 4.0 update is reportedly rolling out for players on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and on the official website. The new update is said to bring several new features, building on the buzz created earlier by the BGMI 3.9 update that introduced transformers. Krafton is now preparing the ground for the BGMI 4.0 update release for fans to explore the next phase of gameplay.

The BGMI 4.0 update is said to highlight a new Spooky Soiree mode, designed with a fantasy-style theme to enhance the gaming experience of its players. Reports suggest this mode will bring enhanced gameplay for gamers. After the positive results gained from the last version, expectations are high for what the BGMI 4.0 update will deliver. BGMI Accounts Banned: Krafton India Purges Over 4.32 Lakh Accounts in August 2025 for Cheating in Game Using Various Tools Using Anti-Cheat 4.0 Technology.

BGMI 4.0 Update Release Time and Download Schedule

The rollout schedule for the BGMI 4.0 update is reportedly planned in phases across platforms. On the Google Play Store, about 30% of players are said to receive access at 6:30 AM IST, followed by 50% at 9:30 AM IST, with the complete rollout expected by 11:30 AM IST. For iOS users, the Apple App Store is reportedly offering the full release at 9:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, the APK file on the official website is expected to go live at 12:30 PM IST. In addition to new features, the update is also said to address the crash problem that recently affected iOS players.

BGMI 4.0 Update: Spooky Soiree Themed Classic Mode

The highlight of the BGMI 4.0 update is reportedly the Spooky Soiree Themed Mode, which is said to be a mysterious haunted mansion. Players can expect to have a ghostly companion called Ghostie. The BGMI 4.0 update is said to include floating across the map with a balloon form, deploying a Guardian Shield to block attacks, repairing armour, reducing headshot damage, as well as scanning, healing, and boosting speed, are designed to add new layers of strategy. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, September 11, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

As per reports, the BGMI 4.0 update includes a new mortar weapon for long-range attack options for a better strategy. It also adds more realistic details, with improved reload actions and updated pistol animations to make the gameplay feel more realistic. Additionally, if players are defeated in battle, they will reportedly be transformed into a Prankster Ghost. In this form, they can still support teammates using their abilities.

