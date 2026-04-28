Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Engaged After 8 Months of Relationship – Reports

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Pop star Harry Styles and actress Zoë Kravitz are officially engaged, a source confirmed to People on Monday. The news comes approximately eight months after the couple was first spotted together in August 2025. While neither representative has issued an official statement, insiders suggest the pair has already shared the milestone with their closest friends and family. Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Reportedly Engaged After 8 Months of Dating, Diamond Ring Spotted.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged!

The engagement follows weeks of speculation after Kravitz was photographed wearing a substantial diamond ring during a series of outings in London earlier this month. According to sources who spoke with People, the couple is "happier than ever," and Kravitz has been "showing off the ring" to a small, private circle.

Observers first noted the new jewellery on April 21, when the couple was seen on a coffee run in London. Photographs from the outing captured the Batman actress wearing what jewellery experts estimate to be a 10-to-12-carat cushion-cut diamond set in a yellow gold bezel. The ring is reportedly valued between USD 350,000 and USD 800,000.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz's Whirlwind Romance

The relationship moved quickly after the two were first linked during a summer trip to Rome in August 2025. During that trip, they were seen walking arm-in-arm through the city's historic streets. Since then, they have maintained a relatively low-profile romance, splitting their time between London, Rome, and New York City.

Insiders described the connection as immediate. "He is completely smitten," a source told Page Six, adding that Styles "would jump off a cliff for her." Another friend of the couple noted that the relationship went "from 0 to 60" very quickly, with Kravitz reportedly referring to the singer as her "soulmate" earlier this year.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz's Workfront

This marks the first engagement for Styles, 32, who has previously been in high-profile relationships with Taylor Russell and Olivia Wilde. For Kravitz, 37, this will be her second marriage; she was previously married to actor Karl Glusman and was recently engaged to Channing Tatum before the two parted ways in 2024. Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Spotted Sharing PDA During New York City Outing (Watch Video).

The news arrives at a busy time for both stars. Styles is preparing for his 2026 Together, Together global tour, which is set to launch in Amsterdam this May. Meanwhile, Kravitz is coming off the success of her role in Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing and is slated to appear in the upcoming film How to Rob a Bank.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PEOPLE), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 08:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).