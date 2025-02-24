PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24: The Avestagenome Project® International Pvt. Ltd. (AGENOME) & Avesthagen Limited, in partnership with the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), have signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement to advance research and development in rare genetic disorders, with a focus on the Zoroastrian Parsi community. This partnership aims to deepen our understanding and develop targeted solutions for conditions such as congenital deafness, muscular dystrophies, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and other rare disorders requiring further investigation, ultimately contributing to the development of new products that benefit the global community.

The research partnership will leverage AGENOME's extensive Biobank, which holds 4,700 blood samples from the Zoroastrian Parsi community, a valuable resource for studying genetic diseases. Of these, 350 samples have already been sequenced, marking a critical step toward uncovering genetic markers that contribute to rare disorders. This Biobank, combined with TIGS' expertise in functional genomics and molecular biology, will help drive innovations in early diagnosis and therapeutic interventions. Additionally, AGENOME's prior research partnership with the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) on neurological disorders such as Schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease has already laid a strong foundation in understanding complex genetic conditions. The current partnership with TIGS further strengthens this effort, bringing together cutting-edge research in multiple disease areas. By integrating insights from both partnerships, this initiative is poised to make significant contributions to the broader field of genetic research and disease management.

Advancing Research for Rare Genetic Disorders

This research partnership is poised to drive groundbreaking advancements in rare disease research, paving the way for innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

Key focus areas of this research partnership include:

* Rare genetic disease diagnosis: Leveraging genome data to identify novel and relevant markers for developing diagnostic and screening assays (using CRISPR technologies) at a population scale.

* Exploring mRNA therapeutics: Substituting enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) with the development of mRNA-based treatments where applicable.

* In vivo gene therapy: Jointly assessing the potential for in vivo gene therapy for diseases relevant to the population based on genome data insights.

* Profiling actionable pharmacogenomic markers: Identifying genetic variants that influence drug efficacy and safety, contributing to advancements in precision medicine.

Speaking on the research partnership, Dr. Villoo Morawala Patell, Founder & CMD of AGENOME and Avesthagen Limited, emphasized the significance of this partnership: "We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking research partnership between AGENOME and TIGS to decode the biology of rare genetic diseases. This alliance holds immense potential, not only for advancing scientific understanding but also for driving the creation of innovative, life-changing solutions that will benefit the communities affected worldwide."

Dr. Rakesh Mishra, Director of TIGS, highlighted the potential impact of this alliance: "A significant amount of genome data from segregated communities, such as the Parsi community in India, with associated metadata offers the potential for fast and accurate diagnosis and novel treatments for difficult-to-diagnose diseases. Our partnership aims to bring advanced genome science benefits to society."

Ensuring Impact and Accessibility

A key aspect of this initiative is the commitment to ensuring that the knowledge gained and therapies developed benefit those most affected. The insights gained from this research are expected to have far-reaching implications for other rare genetic disorders worldwide. A Joint Steering Committee, co-chaired by Dr. Patell and Dr. Mishra, will oversee the progress of the research, ensuring that scientific, ethical and commercialization strategies align with the broader goal of improving global health outcomes.

A Landmark Initiative in Genetic Research

This research partnership marks an important step in positioning India as a leader in rare disease research. The knowledge generated through this initiative will not only benefit the Zoroastrian Parsi community but could also be extended to other populations, paving the way for broader applications in precision medicine.

