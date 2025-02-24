Famous People Born on February 24: February 24 marks the birthdays of several notable figures across various fields. Steve Jobs, the visionary co-founder of Apple, was born on this day, revolutionising technology and design. Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his grand cinematic storytelling, and actress Pooja Bhatt celebrate their birthdays as well. Historian and author Yuval Noah Harari, famous for Sapiens, and actress Kristin Davis, best known for Sex and the City, were also born on February 24. Additionally, explorer Ibn Battuta, actor Billy Zane, and South actor Nani are among the famous personalities born on this day. 24 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 24 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) Floyd Mayweather Jr. Nani Sanjay Leela Bhansali Jayalalithaa (1948-2016) Priscilla Chan Akash Thosar Kristin Davis Ibn Battuta Pooja Bhatt Yuval Noah Harari Billy Zane Daniel Kaluuya Mohammad Sami Tina Desai

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on February 23.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).