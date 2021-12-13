Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The first-ever BMW iX has been launched in India today.

Born Electric: The BMW iX is the BMW Group's new technology flagship. It is the first BMW without any numerals in its designation. 'iX' stands for the first BMW electric all-wheel drive vehicle (SAV - Sports Activity Vehicle). It effortlessly combines premium mobility with zero-emissions, sporting agility and a long operating range with luxurious spaciousness.

The car will be available as a completely-built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked through BMW dealerships across major metropolitan cities in India as well as shop.bmw.in. Deliveries will start by beginning of April 2022.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "In a rapidly changing world, the first-ever BMW iX is the 'Ultimate Driving Machine' for a new generation. Latest BMW eDrive technology, combined with the functionality of X5, dynamics of X6 and striking appearance of X7, has given birth to the symbol of a new age. Born Electric, the BMW iX imbibes the principles of sustainability throughout its lifecycle, right from production to usage to end-of-life, making comprehensive use of natural and recyclable materials. It is so much more than a car - it's a modern way of life. It is Joy, born again!"

The first-ever BMW iX has been launched at an introductory price of -

The BMW iX xDrive40 - INR 1,15,90,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The first-ever BMW iX is available in exciting metallic paintworks Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and Sophisto Grey. It is also optionally available in BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic paint finish. Exclusive olive-leaf tanned natural leather upholstery 'Interior Design Suite' comes in Castanea color scheme.

'Shy Tech' (or stealth technology) is technology that remains out of sight with exterior and interior features that only become visible when actually in use - Intelligent BMW kidney grille with sensors, camera and radar tech, proximity sensors in body edging, flush door openers, washer under front logo, camera with washer in rear logo, integrated speakers, BMW Head-Up Display's projector recessed into the instrument panel among others.

Characterised by sculptural and monolithic design, the iX represents a new face that makes mobility easier and comfortable while creating powerful presence and dynamics rarely seen in a vehicle - large BMW kidney grille, narrowest BMW headlights ever, frameless windows, 3-D bonnet, rectangular wheel arches, flared shoulder area and slim one-piece rear-lights. Interior is minimalist yet spacious due to absence of central tunnel and a flat floor that leaves one surrounded with a feeling of ease and relaxation with freedom of movement giving it a lounge-like atmosphere.

The most striking features include the longest ever single-piece BMW Curved Glass Display angled towards the driver, race car inspired hexagonal steering wheel making entry / exit easier, electrochromic BMW Sky Lounge Panorama Glass Roof, multi-functional seats with integral head restraints and massage function, bespoke leather upholstery, Ambient Lighting for every mood and luggage capacity of up to 1,750 litres with 40/20/40 split.

Fifth generation BMW eDrive technology features a highly integrated drive unit within a single housing that is powered by two electric motors (for front and rear axles), single-speed transmission and power electronics. The iX instantly accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometres/hour in 6.1 seconds with an output of 326 hp.

The intelligent all-wheel drive is quick to respond and distributes the right amount of torque between the front and rear wheels to suit the driving situation and road surface. 'My Modes' switch changes driving character to Personal, Sport or Efficient. BMW IconicSounds Electric creates engaging driving sounds and pedestrian alerts.

Two high-voltage batteries integrated in the floor have a combined capacity of 76.6 kWh and provide a range of up to 425 kilometres.

The first-ever BMW iX ensures fast and hassle-free charging. Charging time is -

- 150 kW DC Charger - 80% in 31 min / 95 kms added range in 10 min

- 50 kW DC Charger - 80% in 73 min / 100 kms added range in 21 min

- 11 kW AC Charger - 100% in about 7 hrs / 100 kms added range in 2.5 hrs

As an introductory offer, the BMW iX will come with a complimentary smart BMW Wallbox charger. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11kW.

BMW Group India aims to build one of the best charging networks in the luxury segment with fast chargers at BMW dealer network in 35 cities across India.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier. BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the freestanding BMW Curved Display with Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 14.9-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display.

The occupants can operate a number of car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Natural Interaction that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions.

The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensure seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 18 speakers conjures an engrossing treat for the ears. Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier.

The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or narrow driveways. It records the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.

Sustainability is in the DNA of BMW long before Sheer Driving Pleasure begins. BMW principle of Circular Economy - 'RE:THINK, RE:DUCE, RE:USE, RE:CYCLE' cuts down use of primary raw materials and increases secondary materials. Reduction of carbon footprint is achieved throughout the value chain and all stages of lifecycle by making comprehensive use of natural and recyclable materials and production with 100% green electricity.

The first-ever BMW iX comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation.

BMW India Financial Services is offering a complete package for loan, insurance and vehicle services especially designed for the first-ever BMW iX. Benefits include flexible and customised ownership plans like BMW 360° which give best-in-class assured buyback value of 54% in 3 years.

100% financing of accessories is also available including additional BMW Wallbox charger. The insurance delivers maximum protection with additional options such as zero depreciation, battery cover and return to invoice. Road-Side Assistance provides complete peace of mind while on the move with facilities like portable roadside charging. Customers will also enjoy attractive offers to trade-in / upgrade to a new BMW before the end of contract.

