Hyderabad FC would take on NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 match at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST. Hyderabad FC, who are currently fifth on the points table, have shown signs of living up to their potential with two wins in four games in the competition so far. And one of them were against the defending champions Mumbai City FC, who are in red hot form at the moment. They would head into this clash with lots of momentum and confidence but it would not be a wise idea to undermine NorthEast United, who too had a good performance against Odisha FC in their last match but ended up on the losing side. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Khalid Jamil's side have managed just one win so far in five games and although they have looked convincing at times, they have not been able to hold on and clinch all three points. Having just four points have left them ninth on the points table and the Highlanders would be keen on improving their position and adding another win to their account this season.

When is Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on December 13, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs NEUFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

