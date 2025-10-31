PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Just a few weeks to go until India's most anticipated design event returns, the AD Design Show 2025, presented in association with Pidilite and ICA Pidilite. This year, the celebration of creativity grows even bigger as the show returns to Mumbai from 21st - 23rd November and for the very first time, travels to Hyderabad on 5th - 6th December. In partnership with Bombay Sapphire Creative Lab, Obeetee Carpets and Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, this year's edition promises to redefine the landscape of design, art and innovation on a scale like never before.

- AD Design Show, the country's premier art and design celebration, will make a spectacular return in Mumbai between 21st and 23rd November and for the very first time make its way to Hyderabad on 5th and 6th December, 2025

- In Mumbai, highlights include a keynote by Amy Astley, Global Editorial Director of Architectural Digest (AD) and the Editor-in-Chief of AD US, and Kelly Wearstler, acclaimed American interior designer, entrepreneur, and author; a fashion show by Pero; the Bawa Pavilion exhibition; and curated walkthroughs by leading designers

- In Hyderabad, guests can expect AD Lounge parties, creative collaborations, curated walkthroughs and more.

In Mumbai -- a keynote session by Amy Astley, Global Editorial Director of Architectural Digest (AD) and the Editor-in-Chief of AD US, and Kelly Wearstler, acclaimed American interior designer, entrepreneur, and author; a fashion show by Pero; and the Bawa Pavilion, an exhibition showcasing re-editions of Geoffrey Bawa's furniture from Phantom Hands' Geoffrey Bawa Collection, presented in a specially constructed space inspired by the Sandella Garden Room at Bawa's Lunuganga Estate. The city will also feature curated walkthroughs led by Pinakin Patel, Rajiv Parekh and others.

In Hyderabad -- AD Lounge parties hosted by various stalwarts, along with creative collaborations, such as Muse Lab x Supraja Rao and Eeshan Kashyap x Lovebirds, plus curated walkthroughs and more.

With over 150 premium brands, 30 international showcases, and a program that fuses culture with creativity, this year's show promises an elevated, multi-sensory design experience. Hyderabad's debut edition brings AD's signature curatorial excellence to life, weaving in the city's rich craft traditions and architectural heritage. Visitors can explore AD Discoveries, AD Sessions and a host of highlights--from bespoke furniture and experimental installations to the AD Cafe, invite-only lounge parties, all within spaces designed to inspire and engage.

"The AD Design Show has been a pioneer and a driving force behind the evolution of India's design landscape. Its influence continues to inspire the growing number of fairs and shows sprouting across the country--proof of the sector's incredible dynamism and potential. Every year, with each new edition--including this upcoming 7th show--we're excited to re-invent, to expand, and to create insightful experiences for our partners and audiences: the architects, designers, and thousands of people who come together over these three days. I personally look forward to meeting everyone in November, and am thrilled to visit Hyderabad in December--for the first time!" - Komal Sharma, Head of Editorial Content, AD India

"We're excited to return to the AD Design Show 2025, where we'll showcase how Pidilite's innovative solutions are shaping the future of construction--from residential, hospitality to commercial spaces. With a focus on sustainability, performance, and design excellence, our cutting-edge technologies in green buildings, stone, and flooring systems are set to create new benchmarks and inspire the design community." - Kavinder Singh, Joint Managing Director, Pidilite Industries

"I look forward to being at the AD Design Show, because it brings us to the conversations we want to be part of. It's about understanding what today's designers are thinking about, struggling with, creating. If we're not part of that, we can't stay relevant. That's what I'm here for." - Manish Airee (President - ICA Pidilite Pvt. Ltd.)

Leading brands will be exhibiting at the AD Design Show, including Aadyam Handwoven - AN ADITYA BIRLA INITIATIVE, Art Centrix Space, ALUMINR, Amore Muro, The Antique loft - Collezioni, ANAHATHA, Anuvad Innovation Studio, Arredatore Design Studio, ArtCafe, Artisanal Abode, ASIGN, Attitudes Masterly Dressing Suites, BEC Furniture, BESPOKE ART GALLERY AHMEDABAD, Beyond Dreams, Beyond Square, Udaipur, Blanc White, BUROSYS, Circadia by Foam Home, CUROQ, Darsh Designs, Delta Faucet Company India Pvt Ltd, DIPAYAN GHOSH, Eikowa Studio, Ek Kalakaar Designs, Emanate Home, ERP Design Studio, Exhibit 320, FCA, FREEDOM TREE, Interio by Godrej, Gallery Espace, Gradient India, GROHE, HEY CONCRETE, HOUSE OF EDWA, HOUSE OF LALITTYA, ICA Pidilite, India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta - A Godrej Enterprises Brand, JAAKHI, JADE DESIGN Q, Jain Handicrafts, Jaipur Rugs, JAMUN TREE, Jigya.M, Kalakaari Haath, KERF, KYNKYNY Art Gallery, Length Breadth Height, LittleBird India, Magicsimsim Precious Bejewelled Art, Mahogany, Masha Art, Mayin, Metanestt, milimeter, MUGEN, Nila House, new•blue, Obeetee Carpets & Home, Objects In Space, OLUXURY INDIA, Ozone, PARMAN DESIGNS, PB Home by Purple Backyard, Pieces of Desire (P.O.D), Pidilite, Pirnar, Project Fuse, Rvvarde, Sarita Handa, Sioraaindia, SIDDHANT DHARIWAL DESIGNS, Solid Bench, Sparrow Design, SPECTA, SquareFoot, Square Knots, STUDIO AVNI, Tabula Rasa, Taho Living, Takshni, Temple Town by Meera Pyarelal, Tham, THE ARTISANIA, The House Of Things, The House of Esthete, UMBER FURNITURE CO., Ucuoro Design and Decor LLP, UNNAMRA, Unventured, Vakr Studio, VANBROS INDIA, VENZO, XSCACE size defying sound, Zeba Home and more.

