Business News | The Era of Informal Influence Is Over: India's Creator Economy Is Entering Its Institutional Age

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14: Kofluence, India's leading Ad-Tech influencer marketing platform, today released Decoding Influence: Annual Research Report 2026. Drawing on data from over 2 million creators, 1,000+ surveys, and in-depth interviews with 50+ industry professionals, the flagship study documents a structural shift in India's creator economy. The landscape has transitioned entirely from an experimental phase into a formalised industry defined by infrastructure, standardised processes, and regulatory governance.

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India's influencer marketing sector is valued at ₹3,000-3,500 Cr in 2025, sustaining a 22% CAGR from that base, and is projected to reach ₹4,500-5,000 Cr by 2027, driven by deeper brand integration, creator professionalisation, and the institutionalisation of influencer marketing initiatives. This expansion is driven by the formalisation of influence -- transforming creator partnerships into measurable, business-critical operations.

Leadership Quotes

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"What this report captures is a market that has crossed a structural threshold. With 15% of India's active creator base now registered as formal business entities, and brands linking influencer marketing directly to revenue targets, influence is no longer a soft channel. India is not following global best practices in creator commerce -- it is writing them." -- Sreeram Reddy Vanga, CEO and Co-Founder, Kofluence

"AI has done what most technology promises and rarely delivers: it has compressed the production overhead that was preventing India's creator class from operating at business scale. The governance question is now the defining one. ASCI disclosures, SEBI scrutiny, DPDP compliance -- these are not obstacles. They are the structural filters that will separate the durable from the disposable." -- Ritesh Ujjwal, Co-Founder, Kofluence

Key Insights from the Annual Research Report 2026

1. The Formalisation of the Creator Class

India's creator base spans 4.0M-4.4M+ active professionals, with Instagram serving as the primary infrastructure for 3.3-3.7 million creators. The defining metric of 2026 is business incorporation: 15.2% of creators are now registered as a business entity or GST individual. This establishes a new entry barrier for institutional brand partnerships, making the GST-registered creator the new baseline for enterprise engagement. Within this expanding base, 61.1% of all surveyed creators operate in the Nano tier (1K-10K followers), providing highly targeted community engagement. Specifically, 15.2% of India's active creators are now registered as a business entity or GST individual, representing the new minimum threshold for institutional brand partnerships.

2. Regional Infrastructure Driving Growth

With India having crossed 900 million internet users, Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities have become the operational centre of gravity for the creator economy. Over 62% of creators report an increase in regional and vernacular language briefs from brands, signalling a systematic shift toward hyper-local strategies. The performance case is direct: In Metro cities, average engagement rates range from 3% to 4%, with average cost per campaign between ₹3.8L and ₹4.5L. In Tier 2 cities, average engagement rates improve to 3.5% to 4.5%, with average cost per campaign dropping to ₹1.3L to ₹1.6L. In Tier 3 and 4 cities, average engagement rates reach their highest at 4.5% to 5.5%, while average cost per campaign falls to ₹35K to ₹90K. This data is sourced from Kofluence ARR 2026 Platform Data and BCG India Consumer Markets Report.

3. Brand Accountability and Revenue Integration

Brand accountability for influencer spend is accelerating. 13.3% of brands now directly link influencer marketing spend to formal revenue targets, with a further 46.4% applying performance accountability on a campaign-by-campaign basis. 62% of brand professionals confirm that long-term creator partnerships deliver superior ROI compared to one-off campaigns. Platform investment remains heavily concentrated: 93.1% of brands prioritise Instagram as their primary influencer channel, with e-commerce leading sectoral spend at 23%, followed by FMCG at 19%. Specifically, 93.1% of brands prioritise Instagram as their primary influencer marketing channel, making it the non-negotiable platform for any scaled creator programme in India.

4. AI as Operational Infrastructure

Technology has standardised content production and campaign management at scale. Among creators, 59% regularly or sometimes use AI tools for content ideation, creative design, trend analysis, and scheduling. Only 17.3% of creators never use AI tools -- a figure that continues to decline as technology becomes embedded in daily workflows. Brands are deploying AI across creator discovery, performance forecasting, and automated reporting, with 61% of brands actively exploring tech platforms to streamline influencer campaigns. Specifically, 59% of India's active creators regularly or sometimes use AI tools, with content ideation leading adoption at 64.4%, followed by creative design at 31.9% and trend analysis at 28.1%.

5. Regulation Formalising the Industry

SEBI's crackdown on finfluencers, ASCI's updated disclosure mandates, and the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act are collectively separating professionals from participants and pushing the industry toward accountability. Compliance is no longer a constraint on creativity -- it is the foundation for institutional trust. Brands and creators who internalise this early will build durable advantages as enforcement tightens.

Report Availability

The full Decoding Influence: Annual Research Report 2026 is available for free download at the website link.

About Kofluence

Kofluence is India's leading Ad-Tech influencer marketing platform, powered by a full-stack AI platform that enables both brands and content creators to capitalise on the value of their social influence. A verified Meta and Google partner, Kofluence operates a hybrid Managed Services and SaaS model with performance-linked creator programmes -- including CPA and ROAS-based campaign structures -- across BFSI, D2C, FMCG, and short-form video verticals.

The platform has powered campaigns for 600+ clients across 30 sectors, including Domino's, HUL, ITC, Netflix, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Swiggy, Meesho, Flipkart, Bajaj Finserv, and TVS. With a network of over 750,000+ influencers spanning 30+ languages and a reach of more than 7.5 billion, Kofluence brings unmatched scale and diversity to India's creator economy. Recognised in Forbes' Select 200 Companies With Global Business Potential, Kofluence is ISO-certified, verified by Meta and Google, and a proud member of ASCI.

Report Download website link - Decoding Influence 2026

Editorial Notes

Data Sources and Methodology

- Quantitative analysis drawn from over 750K+ creators active on the Kofluence platform.

- Survey-Based Research: 1,000+ creator respondents and 50 brand managers, fielded Q1 2026 via digital forms. Creator respondents filtered for a minimum two-year monetisation track record.

- In-depth interviews with 50+ industry professionals -- senior brand marketers, platform strategists, and established creators.

- Secondary research: DataReportal Digital India 2026 | Statista India Social Media 2026 | EY-FICCI M&E Report 2026 | BCG India Consumer Markets Report.

- All financial figures in Indian Rupees (INR). YoY comparisons use 2024 as base year. Industry size estimates are Kofluence estimates based on desk research, expert discussion, and industry analysis.

- Engagement rate figures: survey data cross-validated with Kofluence platform campaign data. Confidence interval within +-0.3%.

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