Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Executive Zone, Chennai-based coworking space, announces its expansion into Enterprise Solution with their latest acquisition in Anna Salai.

With over 700 workstations, the Executive Zone is now a one-stop shop for the freelancers, corporates and startups.

Also Read | New Jersey Rapper JP Da iLList is Impacting The Culture and Making a Difference.

The Executive Zone offers an array of business concierge services to empower businesses with their fully functional workspaces, excellent connectivity, smart infrastructure and innovative designs for a flexible workspace. The aura is premium and designed for corporates in mind who need an open space for growth and productivity and cannot be confined to compact spaces.

"Our latest addition, Enterprise Solution is ideal for companies that want customized office spaces and want their employees to work with top management. It gives them all the benefits of a coworking space and freedom of a conventional office giving them best of both the worlds. With our wide range of affordable packages and high spec amenities, The Executive Zone is on par with best coworking space in Chennai and worldwide," says Prateek Bhandari, General Manager, The Executive Zone.

Also Read | The Latest Digital Creations to Hit the NFT Space is the Red Panda Squad.

When it comes to office spaces these days, conventional office spaces are on the wane. Coworking space is more than just four walls, a roof and boring cubicle. It is based on the concepts of inclusivity, community building, promoting innovation and healthy relationships. From infrastructure, flexible workspaces, to the abundance of amenities - business centers offer the perfect balance between working seriously and having a good time while doing so.

As many companies return to some kind of normalcy and recover from the impact of COVID-19, it has become a priority to give employees access to flexible space with controlled safety features and enhanced cleaning protocols where they can feel protected and cared for, yet work efficiently.

The Executive Zone offers an energetic atmosphere to network, collaborate and most importantly getting the work done. Their workspaces, services, events and expert community teams make sure that there's plenty of networking opportunities and after work socializing.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)