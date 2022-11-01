The founders of Gozars took a supercar to deliver their first order in Hyderabad, For the launch of their 3-hour fashion delivery

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 1 (ANI/PNN): Wouldn't it be amazing if online shopping sites could deliver your fashion rapidly instead of eagerly waiting for days?

Unexpectedly you are just doing the right thing by reading this article, the wait is over, no need of loitering around and tracking for your orders anymore as now we have 'Gozars' India's first-ever D2C hyperlocal online fashion platform that delivers clothes to you shortly within 3 hours.

An online shopping site delivering clothes in 3 hours is certainly an incredible way to satisfy the urge for quick fashion of customers, and getting their clothes delivered quickly could help them in many ways during so many uncertain times.

Gozars has launched its very first 3-hour delivery in a very catchy and remarkable way, as for the first 3-hour delivery order the founders of Gozars went on a hot and sassy Red supercar to deliver to their customer in Hyderabad that interestingly marks the captivating launch of its very first 3-hour delivery.

Another intriguing feature of Gozars is they offer a brilliant feature of trying and buying clothes from some of the top brands in India thereby providing a great trial room experience for customers at home. Fix your time slot to try up to any 4 clothes which will be delivered to you within 3 hours and buy the ones that you love just like how it works in clothing stores.

All you gotta do is go to the play store/app store, download Gozars mobile app and explore all your favourite clothing brands and have a happy comfortable trial room experience at your home.

Both these excellent features of Gozars are currently active in Hyderabad and will soon roll out in all the other important commercial states of India.

Gozars, founded by a team of style enthusiasts in Hyderabad 10 months ago, has reached more than 5,000 downloads of its mobile application and has collaborated with over 50 top-notch brands in India. The online fashion startup serves its customers to reach fashion products ranging from fashion to lifestyle from different D2C brands across India to the doorsteps of their customers for allowing them to try the products before buying on the same day of placing the orders.

Sandeep Singirikonda and Sai Tej Goutha, founders of Gozars said, "We came up with the ecstatic ideas to impress our customers by making sure they are fully satisfied with the clothes and other fashion brands they buy online". "One of the drawbacks faced by customers today is that they order one thing and when it reaches them it somehow doesn't seem to look as good as it did at the time of placing an order, therefore, to overcome this complication of shopping online, we came up with a unique arrangement to Try and Buy our favourite top brands at homes without going through the difficulty of dragging your feet to the stores and waiting in lines to try and buy the apparels."

Gozars is presently offering 'try and buy' services within Hyderabad city and soon the startup is planning to expand the services across important cities across India. "For the customers in Hyderabad, we are just one click away from getting their fashion products delivered within three hours," said founders.

The startup has collaborated with a network of renowned brands and designers in India, which combines heritage with modernity, simplicity with playfulness, and street style with understated elegance.

Gozars have simplified the process of online shopping to provide users with ease of understanding and comfort when using the mobile application, rather than making it difficult to understand, especially for first-time users who have never shopped online before. Their next initiative is to collaborate with even more widely popular brands in India to expand the business, and they are preparing to compete with some of India's most popular e-commerce businesses.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)