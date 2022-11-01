Mumbai, November 1: The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has invited application from candidates for various posts in the organisation. The application process for the same has begun. The UPMRC has started the online applications for the posts of Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Account Assistant and Officer Assistant. The last date to submit the application form is November 30.

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the above mentioned posts can do do by visiting the official website of UPMRC at lmrcl.com. The UP Metro recruitment drive is being held to fill up 142 Executive and Non-Executive posts in the organisation. Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 3932 Stenographer and Other Posts, Apply Online at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Steps To Apply for UP Metro Recruitment 2022:

Visit official website of UPMRC at lmrcl.com

On the homepage, click on 'Careers’ – ‘Recruitment 2022' link

Register yourself

Fill out the application form

Upload necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must be between the age of 21 to 28 years old. The official notification of the UPMRC also stated that the selection process will comprise of two-stages - a written test followed by verification of documents and medical examination. UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 534 Posts Under Sports Quota At uppbpb.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply.

In order to apply for the UP Metro recruitment 2022, the application fee for unreserved, EWS, and OBC category is Rs 590 while for SC/ ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 236.

