Lionel Messi's future remains uncertain as the Argentine superstar is yet to renew his contract with PSG. The 35-year-old joined the Parisian giants in 2021 but will become a free agent at the end of this season. He has been linked with a return to Barcelona but MLS side Inter Miami are also aiming to sign the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Lionel Messi To Retire After FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentine Star Says Showpiece Event in Qatar Will Be His Last.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Barcelona are not the only club looking to sign Lionel Messi in the summer when he becomes a free agent. Inter Miami are also hoping to bring the 35-year-old to Major League Soccer and are growing increasingly confident about getting the deal over the line.

Lionel Messi is set to become a free agent at the end of this season but is adamant about not taking any steps regarding his future at the moment. It is understood that the 35-year-old will decide about his next destination once the World Cup ends.

Barcelona are working in possible options to bring Lionel Messi back to the club in the summer. Meanwhile, PSG are happy with the 35-year-old and want him to continue at the club. The Parisians are preparing a new offer for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a brilliant season so far and is in great form heading into the FIFA World Cup. The Argentine is focused on the upcoming competition in Qatar and will take any decisions regarding his future once the showpiece event ends.

