Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 22: GamingonPhone, a leading authority in mobile gaming media, proudly unveils its inaugural B2B conference, the GamingonPhone Conference Online (GPC). Taking place on April 23, 2024, this virtual gathering promises a comprehensive exploration of the gaming industry, delivering a full day of invaluable insights, networking, and inspiration.

The GamingonPhone Conference Online will bring together over 150 attendees from across more than 40 countries worldwide. Featuring a lineup of over 70 companies and 30 speakers, including industry pioneers, visionaries, and experts, participants can expect an immersive experience filled with valuable insights, networking opportunities, and exclusive previews of the latest trends shaping the gaming landscape, with a special focus on the mobile gaming industry.

GPC Online 2024 is supported by Gamelight as its title sponsor. Gamelight stands as the biggest rewarded marketing platform tailored for mobile games. Powered by an award-winning AI algorithm, the platform meticulously examines user behavior, gaming habits, and demographic details to pinpoint ideal matches for each game. This results in top-notch user acquisition services extended to app publishers and developers on a global scale.

Why Attend GPC Online 2024?

* Networking: Forge valuable connections with industry peers and potential collaborators with the GPC's dynamic networking platform.* Actionable Insights: Gain practical strategies that drive tangible results in your gaming endeavors.* Potential Collaborations: Discover unbeatable partnership opportunities that can amplify collective success in the gaming industry.* Business Growth: Unlock the keys to sustainable growth through strategic discussions and expert advice.* International Exposure: Broaden the knowledge horizons with global perspectives from industry leaders, opening doors to diverse opportunities.* Boundless Opportunities: Explore a borderless business landscape and uncover a world of possibilities within the gaming industry.

The key topics in GPC Online range from the state of gaming, mobile game development, investment opportunities, careers in gaming, the rise of mobile esports, the role of media & PR and more interesting talks focusing on the Indian gaming market such as the current state of the Indian Games Industry and Invest Opportunities in the Indian Gaming Market.

Speakers from industry-leading developers and publishers such as KRAFTON, Tencent Games, Pearl Abyss, FunPlus, HoYoverse, MOONTON Games etc. will be gracing the event.

All that being said, GPC Online's lineup of key topics comprehensively addresses essential facets of the evolving gaming industry, ensuring attendees gain profound insights into its dynamic evolution.

Speaking about the exciting event, Founder & CEO of GamingonPhone, Tousif Hasan Biswas expressed his excitement "As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of mobile gaming, the GamingonPhone Conference series aims to be a pivotal platform for industry pioneers, thought leaders and professionals to network, exchange ideas, and chart the course for the future of this dynamic industry"

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be part of the GamingonPhone Conference Online 2024. The event goes live from 23rd of April from 12 PM (IST) to 8 PM (IST). Register today at the official GamingonPhone Conference website and secure your spot as a speaker, sponsor, partner, or even a volunteer to make this day enjoyable.

For inquiries, contact shaquib@gamingonphone.com.

About GamingonPhone

GamingonPhone is your premier destination for all things mobile games. With close to five years of dedication, it has become a trusted source of curated news, reviews, guides, mobile esports, and industry highlights. Run by a team of passionate mobile gamers from across the globe, the team consists of experienced mobile gamers who are excited to share their knowledge and mobile gaming experience with the community.

About GamingonPhone Conference

The GamingonPhone Conference series is a premier B2B event within the gaming industry, uniting industry experts and thought leaders to delve into the newest trends, innovations, and opportunities within the video game sector. Emphasizing networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration, GPC is dedicated to providing comprehensive analysis, trends, and strategies within the gaming sphere, with a particular emphasis on the mobile platform.

