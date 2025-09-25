The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy as Chairman of its Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Chapter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Chapter, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy as its Chairman for the Presidential Year 2025-26. Apparently, she is the first Woman Chairman since its inception.

She is an alumna of IIM-Kozhikode with an exceptional track record in innovation, entrepreneurship, and corporate leadership. She is the recipient of the prestigious National Entrepreneurship Award from the Government of India and Chevening Fellowship from the government of UK for her exemplary work in Innovation and Entrepreneurship. She currently Leads Human Resources and Corporate Communications at ASIP Technologies, a pioneering semiconductor company.

Over the years, she has been closely associated with numerous public and private initiatives focused on leadership development, sustainable growth, and inclusive innovation.

Dr. Devireddy has articulated a forward-looking agenda focused on strengthening Indo-US trade relations, nurturing MSMEs and fostering strategic collaborations to create lasting value for members and the broader business community.

The announcement also included Mr. B. Prabhakara Rao (Managing Director, Quality Data Mill Pvt. Ltd.) as 1st Vice-Chairman and Mr. Shankar Kuna (COO, ACE Urban Infocity Ltd.) as 2nd Vice-Chairman.

Rest of the branch committee includes- Mr. S. V. V. N. Apparao (CFO, Natco Pharma Ltd.), Mr. B Mohan Krishna (Executive Director, CCL Products (India) Ltd.), Mr. Murali Mohan Kakarla (CEO, Innobox Systems Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Prateek Vohra (CEO, TECHNOCRATS), Mr. M. Muralidhar (COO, Kakinada Seaports Ltd.), Mr. P V Rao (Director, Pennar Group), Mr. R. Vamsi Krishna (Managing Director, Elico Marketing Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Anvesh Dasari (Vice President, Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Srikanth Kasala (Director, Elico Healthcare Services Ltd.) and Mr. Subhakar Alapati (Director, Global Tree Careers Pvt. Ltd.)

Together, this leadership team brings experience from Ports, Pharma, IT, Infrastructure, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, manufacturing and Electronics--creating a robust foundation for industry-wide engagement.

About IACC

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) is the apex bilateral Chamber synergizing India-US economic engagement. Founded in 1968 by then US Ambassador to India Chester Bowles along with Industry leaders- Mr. S L Kirloskar, Mr. Harish Mahindra, Mr. H. P. Nanda, Mr. Kilachand, Mr. A. M. M. Arunachalam, Mr. Frederick Fales, Mr. John Oris Sims and other leaders for enhancing US India Economic Engagement.

IACC today has a national presence with chapters in key regions. The Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Chapter plays a critical role in connecting members to policy makers, facilitating cross-border trade and investments, and organizing sector-specific engagements. With over 200 Industry members spanning IT, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, education, real estate, energy, and manufacturing, the chapter represents the vibrant and growing India-US economic corridor.

