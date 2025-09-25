House of Guinness premiered on Netflix on September 25, 2025. Created by Steven Knight, the man behind Cillian Murphy's iconic Peaky Blinders, is a new show that delves into the power dynamics of Sir Benjamin Guinness' four children after his demise. House of Guinness takes viewers on a journey through the legacy and untold secrets of one of the world’s most iconic brewing dynasties. This gripping period family drama stars Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, and Fionn O’Shea in lead roles. ‘Marvel Zombies’ Review: Kamala Khan Leads This Blood-and-Guts Soaked MCU Series That Bites Hard but Still Leaves You Hungry (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘House of Guinness’ Review

Critics who finished watching House of Guinness on Netflix have shared their reviews online. Many praised Steven Knight’s gripping story about brothers and their tangled relationships while running a prestigious dynasty. The show’s political intrigue and its familiar Peaky Blinders-style drama might catch your attention, but some critics felt it was hard to keep track of everything. What disappointed them most was that, despite the rich setup, nothing truly managed to captivate viewers. They also noted that the series takes its time to pick up momentum. Scroll down for detailed reviews.

Watch the Trailer of ‘House of Guinness’:

Financial Times: "Like a pint of stout, House of Guinness requires a bit of patience. It finds ever-busy Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight turning his pen to the 1860s and the travails of Dublin’s wealthy brewing family, who are undergoing a succession crisis just as Ireland is experiencing ever more urgent and organised calls for independence. The first two episodes do it no favours, and set it up as an insipid historical slog, though with perseverance, it does eventually settle into something a little more smooth and robust."

Variety: "The show isn’t historically accurate, but it’s mostly a fun ride for those interested in the Guinnesses and Ireland’s extensive history. Though “House of Guinness” isn’t Knight’s best work, it’s a compelling tale about family, ambition, desire and what it costs to remain at the top."

Collider: "The cast, including Anthony Boyle, Emily Fairn, James Norton, Danielle Galligan, and Michael McElhatton, is full of standouts from the top down. The show's punk-rock sensibilities and in-your-face, stylised subtitles are a breath of fresh air in the genre. The series is indisputably Irish in its identity, from its soundtrack to its embrace of the language. The show seems to set certain characters aside, like Anne, as the story progresses. The series' frequent time jumps may be tough to spot for those who aren't paying perfect attention.

Screen Rant: "House of Guinness is off to a promising start with these eight episodes. A season 2 hasn’t yet been announced, but that’s surely the intention given how season 1 ends. And I do hope we get more, because while it may not be wildly original or all that historically accurate, it’s certainly entertaining and a welcome diversion." What If...? Season 1 Review: Ranking All Episodes of the Marvel Series on Disney+ Hotstar From Worst to Best!.

For period drama lovers, House of Guinness delivers gripping performances and a captivating story set in the 19th century.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Variety, Screen Rant, Collider), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).