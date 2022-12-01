New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/SRV): Metro Group, one of India's leading Real Estate developers, has started bookings for its new flagship villa development, Metro King's Court, from 1st October 2022. Fuelled by the vision to build sustainable communities, Metro Group conceived the King's Court, a multi-phased villa project. A sanctuary of peace, the villa is located in Jatani, South Bhubaneshwar, and is close to the airport.

With easy access to hospitals, tech parks, educational institutions, campuses, and malls, Metro King's Court will contribute to the quality of life and ensure a fulfilling experience for all its residents. A premium villa project where every villa has its private lawns and sit-outs, sit-out lounge with a balcony that offers a panoramic view of tranquil greenery, along with other relaxing features such as cycling, and jogging track, Acupressure walkway, Meditation zone, outdoor playing area, clubhouse, and spacious parking area, to name a few.

Located near major landmarks such as ITC Welcome Hotel, TAJ Vivanta, Infovalley, DN Regalia Mall, AIIMS & AMRI Hospital, IIT Bhubaneswar, NISER, Metro King's Court Europe-inspired architecture blends into the surroundings, with lush greens; providing residents with a distinct and unique experience. In contrast to modern flats and apartments, residents of Metro King's Court will own private villas and benefit from a range of relaxing amenities. The Metro King's Court is an excellent response to the rising demand among consumers to lead a healthy lifestyle, luxurious while being within the lap of nature.

Built on Integrity, Trust, Commitment, and Innovation, Metro Group has been operating since 1993. The group has expanded in leaps and bounds over more than 29 years, changing many lives, creating opportunities, and bringing happiness to over 10,000 families in Odisha. Under the expert supervision of the Director of Metro Group, Sofia Firdous, the Metro Group's new flagship villa project, King's Court, will combine cutting-edge infrastructure with sustainable living. Additionally, the Metro group has completed numerous successful projects such as Metro 100 Acres, Metro Greenwoods, and more.

Highlighting the launch of King's Court and the vision of the metro group, Sofia Firdous, the Director of Metro Group, said, "Metro King's Court stands apart from other communities and developments. Our goal is to develop a distinctive lifestyle destination that offers top-notch amenities." She further added, "Metro King's Court is a luxurious living initiative with tailor-made accommodations at a decent price and it aims to bring together modern living and natural landscape."

Based out of Odisha and propelled by the rapidly transforming real estate sector, Metro Group aspires to build a new Odisha with better homes and livelihoods with its 29 years of excellence in the niche. In Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and other renowned urban housing settlements and colonies in Odisha; the group has strengthened its foothold by building some of the best and most luxurious residential and commercial complexes, as well as venturing into the premium hospitality sector.

Till date, the Metro group has completed over 80 projects with over 10,000 properties sold while, in 2023, they will be launching another 50,00,000 sq ft for sale. The company has also been recognized for its efforts and has been awarded thrice in the Best Real- Estate developer of the year category by Times Business Awards. For the future, the company is targeting a 10x growth by the year 2030. A leading commercial conglomerate, operating in a range of key industries such as Real Estate, Infrastructure, Retail, Hospitality, Tours & Travel, Security Services, and Agriculture, Metro Group is dedicated to enhancing experiences for people in all spheres of life.

