Firing Outside Diljit Dosanjh’s Manager’s House in Karnal; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire outside the residence of Gurpartap Singh Kang, the manager of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, in Haryana’s Karnal district on Tuesday (May 12). While no injuries were reported, the incident has sparked a high-profile investigation after associates of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. Diljit Dosanjh NOT an Indian Citizen, Punjabi Music Sensation Has US Passport Since 2022 – Report.

Firing Outside Dosanjh's Manager's House

The incident took place in Gonder village, where Kang resides. According to preliminary reports, shots were fired at the property by unidentified individuals. While some sources suggested that empty cartridges were found at the scene, Karnal Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya stated that a police team visited the spot but "nothing was recovered" during the initial sweep.

Despite the social media claims and reports of gunfire, the Haryana Police noted a lack of formal cooperation from the family. "We have not received any official complaint from Gurpartap Singh Kang or his family members so far," SP Bijarniya told news agency PTI, adding that the police are continuing to verify the authenticity of the claims.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Shortly after the incident, a post appeared on social media platforms purportedly from Tyson Bishnoi, Aarzoo Bishnoi, and Hari Boxer—known associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The post claimed the group used "Austria-made" weapons to carry out the shooting as a "third warning" to Dosanjh and his management team, including Kang and another manager named Sonali.

The gang alleged that the shooting was not motivated by extortion or financial gain. Instead, they claimed it was a response to the alleged harassment and exploitation of women by a member of the singer's band during a recent tour in Australia. The group warned of "more serious action" if Dosanjh did not distance himself from the accused employee.

The incident has quickly evolved into a political controversy. Leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, including Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, alleged that the attack was a tactic to intimidate Dosanjh after he recently declined to enter politics. "The timeline is clear," Cheema stated on X (formerly Twitter). "BJP tells Diljit Dosanjh to join them, which he publicly refuses. Days later, the Bishnoi gang attacks his manager’s house." ‘Kadey v Nhi’: Diljit Dosanjh Rules Out on Becoming Political Face of Punjab (See Post).

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has frequently made headlines for targeting high-profile celebrities. Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail, is a primary accused in the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala and has previously issued threats against Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Authorities in Haryana and Punjab remain on high alert as the investigation into the Karnal firing continues.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).