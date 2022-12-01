Pantsuits are back in vogue and they are here to stay. Especially with all the androgynous fashion coming our way, there's no way one will ever get bored of this fancy yet formal silhouette. B-town beauties, especially, are in love with this trend and we believe they are always on the lookout to explore and flaunt this design to the fullest. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, Bollywood girls are swooning over this design and their 'red hot' looks, in particular, are our personal favourites. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon, Whose White Ruffle Saree Did You Like?

It was recently that Deepika stepped out in her boss lady avatar at the GQ Awards wearing a fabulous red hot pantsuit. Her tall and lean frame further accentuated her look for the night. And just while we were obsessing over DP's look, we were reminded of past instances when other B-town ladies had strutted in style in their red pantsuits. Their looks certainly demanded our attention and were worth ogling at. To give you a quick recap of their supremely sexy looks, we have compiled a list of our favourites. You can check 'em out right below. Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani's Tote Bags That We're Personally Eyeing!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So whose avatar in the red pantsuit was your favourite? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

