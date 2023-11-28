Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 28 (ANI): Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TIAL) has secured the Environmental Excellence Award at the 23rd Annual Greentech Environment Awards 2023, recognizing its achievements in Emission Reduction initiatives said an official release from TIAL.

The award ceremony, held in Jammu and Kashmir on November 24, marked a moment for TIAL, applauding its commitment to environmental stewardship.

The Greentech Environment Award stands as a testament to TIAL's outstanding contributions to environmental preservation, acknowledging the airport's concerted efforts in driving sustainability initiatives.

The coveted Environmental Excellence Award reflects TIAL's dedication to advancing sustainability within the airport and its neighbouring communities.

According to an official release, TIAL has been at the forefront of sustainable practices, investing in innovation to fulfil its sustainable development goals. The airport's initiatives span various crucial areas, including waste management, water and wastewater management, air quality improvement, energy management, reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, fostering healthy communities, and contributing to the region's economic vitality through tourism promotion.

One of the notable sustainable initiatives is the implementation of advanced bioenergy plants, enabling 100% energy recovery through effective waste management, resulting in Zero Waste to Landfill.

The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) for airport mobility, the installation of EV charging stations, and the transition from R22 to R32 refrigerants have contributed significantly to reducing Scope 1 emissions the release added.

TIAL's commitment to environmental protection is underscored by its recent certifications for ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System and ISO 50001:2018 Energy Management Systems.

The transition to LED lighting at TIAL has resulted in substantial energy savings equivalent to 660 times per capita energy consumption in Kerala, contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions.

The airport's hybrid approach includes the installation of wind and solar panels, further aligning with its vision for a cleaner and greener future said the release.

TIAL achieved another milestone by installing four EV charging stations with the capacity to charge up to 100 vehicles daily, a crucial step toward carbon neutrality and long-term net-zero goals.

TIAL's commitment to sustainability has not only achieved environmental benefits but also marked a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions, exemplified by the transition of 40 per cent of airport-owned fossil fuel vehicles to electric ones.

The result is an impressive 2563 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) emission reduction, solidifying TIAL's position as a leader in sustainable aviation practices.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport continues to set the benchmark for environmental excellence in the aviation industry, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future. (ANI)

