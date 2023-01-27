New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/PNN): LinkedIn is world's largest professional platform with over 875 million users worldwide. LinkedIn was acquired by Microsoft for USD 27 billion in the year 2016 & has been the dominant channel for jobseekers & entrepreneurs.

For those who are looking to generate B2B opportunities, it's very important to have a good LinkedIn presence & right positioning for the target audience. A good presence is the bedrock to making good connections & eventually generate sales for the business.

Also Read | Rolls-Royce Slumps as New CEO Warns of ‘last Chance’ to Change – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

To get better response rates, both the messaging & content should be right & relevant to cater to the desired niche audience. Audience from senior managers to CXOs network and share insightful content regularly on LinkedIn therefore it is of paramount importance to have thoughtful content strategy in place.

Harsh Singh, CEO & Co-Founder of GrowthSalad, says: "In today's competitive B2B digital world, it is important to have a robust LinkedIn presence."

Also Read | Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai Among Top Global Cities Beneficial for Women Entrepreneurs: Report.

For Lead Generation on LinkedIn, it is necessary to study human behaviour & tailor messaging based on past interaction or devise a thoughtful copy for new outreach. You can personalize outreach & deploy our outreach specialist or SDRs to reach out to decision makers. LinkedIn has strict guidelines, so it's recommended to hire a professional LinkedIn Marketing Agency to do the heavy work for you with in the LinkedIn guidelines & following best practices.

GrowthSalad, a fast-growing Indian marketing start up, is helping leading firm based both in India & globally transform their LinkedIn presence & Lead generation. Whether its branding or lead generation, they have got your back. Be it thoughtful content in form of carousels, graphics, gifs & videos on LinkedIn, GrowthSalad can execute all your precise needs through a monthly planned calendar and even recommend proven strategies as they have worked with clients across various different Industries and know what works.

Consistently posting content on LinkedIn company page or personal handle is key to generate reach & letting the decision makers know about your offerings & USPs. Creating content is another great way to be on the top of the mind of your target audience. GrowthSalad can help you with fresh & diverse content ideas for monthly LinkedIn content calendar post developing a thorough understanding of your business, offerings/products, brand, target audience, brand tone and prepare a content strategy tailor made of your business. One size does not fit all, and GrowthSalad is aware of this, which is why they prepare custom made plan of action for all their clients.

Whether it's digital marketing or website development, GrowthSalad works with passion for every single project. They love to test out every possible marketing strategy for a brand and identify new opportunities for growth. They do a deep dive into industry, domain & perform competitive intelligence before kickstarting a project and implement tailored marketing strategies.

If you want to generate HIGH-QUALITY LEADS at a comparatively lesser cost, LinkedIn Sales Navigator should be the preferred tool. It's a cost-effective yet powerful solution to generate & nurture leads on LinkedIn.

If you want to manually shortlist your target audience & don't want LinkedIn automated Ads algorithm, the LinkedIn Sales Navigator is great for manual prospecting, appointment generation & eventually conversions.

Its take some time & consistency to grow on LinkedIn just like any other platform. To establish brand awareness, reach & scale outreach in less time, its recommended to use LinkedIn paid Ad campaigns for the desired business objective.

From brand awareness, website traffic to lead generation, you can implement a thoughtful paid campaign strategy to grow your business on LinkedIn. To get better Return on Ad Spent (ROAS), it's important to have an engaging Ad copy and creative.

GrowthSalad deploys experienced Digital Marketing Industry Experts on client projects so that they get the ball rolling right from day one of the project. Building professional connections, presence & generating leads on LinkedIn indeed requires a lot of consistency, hard work, research & expertise. GrowthSalad will be glad to help your business thrive on LinkedIn.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)