Mountain View (California) [US]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 15: ThoughtSpot, the AI-powered analytics company, has unveiled a significant expansion to the company's artificial intelligence capabilities. Today, the company has launched Spotter, an agentic AI analyst, reinventing how businesses proactively derive actionable and meaningful outcomes from their data. Delivering on ThoughtSpot's mission to make the world more fact-driven, Spotter brings the analytical and reasoning skills of a data analyst to the fingertips of every user, wherever they are.

AI is the new BI

The rapid innovation of AI has transformed business intelligence, replacing its functionality with advanced, automated and scalable decisioning. Spotter enables every user within a business, irrespective of their technical capabilities or industry, to converse with Spotter as they would a human analyst. Users can self-serve actionable insights in natural, conversational language to scale reliable, data-driven decision-making across their organization. Spotter integrates effortlessly into users' preferred platforms, seamlessly embedding within existing business applications, digital productivity tools, and custom agents to meet them where they work, so they can ask questions of their data anywhere, at any time.

"ThoughtSpot has been a game changer for our business. In recent months we launched Generative AI capabilities from ThoughtSpot to our customers, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Now, our customers can search a question in natural language, get an answer, and ask the next question, self-serving at its finest," said Craig Haughan, VP, Data Engineering & Architecture at CWT. "I'm excited about what ThoughtSpot is launching with Spotter, as it will supercharge this experience and introduce a limitless conversational experience for our customers, who will never be more than a question away from data insights and actions that will propel their business forward."

An AI analyst fluent in the language of every industry

From frontline workers in retail to C-suite executives in financial services, Spotter adapts to the industry and persona of its users, empowering everyone to get reliable, replicable, and contextually rich insights. Leveraging human intelligence at every turn, users can modify and interact with their answers directly based on their train-of-thought and business expertise. Users can review, train, and apply their feedback to continuously improve outcomes over time, while improving operational decision-making.

"Spotter isn't just another AI tool for the experts. It's as simple as this: ask your data a question, and get instant, adaptable answers relevant to the industry you serve. Wherever you are, Spotter speaks the language of your business," said Ketan Kharkanis, CEO at ThoughtSpot. "At the highest level, everybody is now able to leverage GenAI to make better decisions and drive meaningful outcomes. With Spotter, we're delivering on our mission to make the world a more fact-driven place--for everyone. Spotter is AI for all of us. We're extending the power of data democracy--building on our legacy of democratizing analytics to make insights even more accessible to everyone, not just the experts."

Capabilities for every user, everywhere

ThoughtSpot's expansion of its GenAI capabilities with Spotter delivers a single user interface to converse with your business data, and extends data into the hands of more users, wherever they are.

The capabilities include:

* Answers for any question on your enterprise structured data: Spotter provides reliable answers to any question, no matter where the data resides, how massive or complicated the dataset, or how complex the question. Furthermore, Spotter preserves context from one question to the next to create a conversational experience.

* Adapts to your business: Spotter learns the language and context of any industry, delivering precise insights tailored to users' needs, while training and continuously improving its outputs based on human feedback.

* Actionable insights wherever you work: Embedded in digital productivity tools, business applications like Salesforce and ServiceNow, and even custom agents, Spotter surfaces insights and takes action across all tools and devices.

* Enterprise-grade trust: Spotter delivers enterprise-level security. The AI services used by Spotter do not retain or use this information for model training. From a governance standpoint, Spotter includes row-level security and role-based access control and support mechanisms that govern and audit input and output.

* Integrates into any ecosystem: Compatible with any cloud platform and leading LLMs including OpenAI GPT models and Google Gemini today - with Snowflake Arctic integration to be released before the end of the calendar year - Spotter integrates with existing data ecosystems, providing flexibility and choice.

"At Brambles, our focus has been to empower every member of the team, and organization more broadly, to make insight-driven decisions. Leveraging ThoughtSpot has helped us build this capability and it has become an important tool in our GenAI toolbox that is changing the way our teams do business, with self-service at the core," said Nick Latocha, Senior Director, Global Lead, Data and Analytics at Brambles. "We're eager to see how ThoughtSpot Spotter can further elevate this journey for us, particularly with the conversational approach that will make it simple and easy for our people to ask layers of questions, drilling down into the insights they need to make informed decisions quickly."

"Our research shows that analytics and business intelligence tools still have not been adopted by large portions of the workforce," said David Menninger, Executive Director, ISG Software Research. "ThoughtSpot Spotter uses natural language processing and generative AI to provide a new way to analyze information, making it much easier for far more people to work with data. Spotter fosters an interactive, intuitive dialogue-based approach that recognizes context and user intent, ensuring that users can engage in fluid, natural language conversations that yield meaningful, actionable insights--without requiring them to be experts in querying syntax or analytics. This user-centric approach helps to deliver on the promise of democratizing data insights for everyone."

Autonomous analytics for the era of the autonomous business

Spotter's architecture begins with ThoughtSpot's agentic reasoning layer, known as the BARQ (Business Augmented Reasoning for Questions) layer. Here, questions are classified and matched with the appropriate agent based on the required skill. Today, we are launching questions for Search, with data literacy and advanced analytics skills in our near-term roadmap. Spotter analyzes data, previous queries, coaching from the data team, and usage patterns to provide relevant insights. This process leverages ThoughtSpot's modeling language to interpret queries within the context of a company's business definitions and ensures step-by-step reasoning before connecting with a language model, preventing hallucinations and delivering precise, context-driven answers.

The embedded ThoughtSpot Spotter experience allows product leaders to quickly integrate agentic analytics experiences into their applications, workflows, and custom agents, enhancing user engagement and generating new revenue streams with a faster time-to-market. Spotter Embed offers a seamless, low-cost solution that frees up valuable developer resources, ensuring they can focus on core product innovation while providing their customers with the actionable insights they need.

"At ThoughtSpot, we believe that in an autonomous business, analytics must be autonomous too. That means empowering not just every person to ask questions of their data, but also empowering AI to make decisions with those insights," said Sumeet Arora, Chief Development Officer at ThoughtSpot. "That is the journey we are on with Spotter, bringing the analytical and reasoning skills of a human data analyst to every business user, analyst, and app builder. Now, there's an AI analyst for everyone, built with a trust layer that makes the AI explainable and trainable so you have confidence in its outputs. By offloading mundane tasks to AI, users can focus on unleashing creativity and driving innovation, unlocking unprecedented business value and ROI."

Spotter is currently available for all customers in ThoughtSpot Analytics and is in beta for ThoughtSpot Embedded. Learn more here today.

